Class of 2023 defensive line target Kendrick Gilbert out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Ind., released his final four schools and Iowa made the cut. The Hawkeyes are joined by LSU, Kentucky and Purdue. Gilbert was on hand this past weekend for Iowa’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year. The 6-foot-5, 270 pound defensive lineman took official visits to Purdue on June 3, LSU on June 10, Kentucky on June 17 and Iowa on June 24. It makes sense that those four comprise Gilbert’s final four choices. The Hawkeyes have been involved in Gilbert’s recruitment from the start, extending Gilbert both...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO