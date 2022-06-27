ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

TRAFFIC: Temporary road closures for I-90 eastbound & northbound

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – MassDOT will be conducting overnight guardrail repairs on the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway in Lee, Becket, and Otis.

The work will require temporary road closures. Work began overnight Sunday and will continue every night from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. until Friday.

MassDOT is asking drivers to reduce speed, use caution and expect delays.

