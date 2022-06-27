MacLeod to play Monday at Batesville

Mr. James L. Dykes, 85, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on May 18, 1937 in Falls City, Nebraska to Burl and Jessie Dykes. James is survived by one son: Jody (Julie) Dykes of Mountain Home; two daughters: Jami (Doug) Small of Mountain Home and Jill (fiancé Travis Graves) Caruso of Gepp; three grandchildren: Samantha (Cory) McMahon of Mountain Home, Ryan (Jenna) Small of Mountain Home, and Jessi (Hunter) Volner of Pea Ridge; three great grandchildren: Adelynn, Daxtyn, and Emery; two brothers in law: Randall (Carole) Mason and David Helgeson; cousin: Butch (Dobey) Haws; numerous nieces and nephews; and an amazing friend of 67 years: Harold Bates.

