Batesville, AR

MacLeod to play Monday at Batesville

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

Mountain Home MacLeod Legion team drops 2 games at Batesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost both ends of a double header at Batesville Monday night. Batesville took the first game 12-2. Jordan Corbett struck out four in two innings of work and Cash Arnhart had five strikeouts in four innings. In the second game, Batesville topped...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

MacLeod legion team splits with Gainesville

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team split their double header at home Tuesday night against Gainesville. Gainesville won the first game 9-5. Ike Barrow struck out nine and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work on the mound. In the second game, MacLeod defeated Gainesville...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MacLeod, Alley-White set for Tuesday action

American Legion baseball makes up the local Tuesday schedule with both of Mountain Home’s junior squads in action. MacLeod will begin its run of three consecutive home outings by welcoming Gainesville back to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30. Alley-White last road...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship set for July

Big Creek Golf and Country Club is set to host another event designated by the Arkansas State Golf Association. The annual Chuck Morton Memorial Junior Golf Championship is scheduled for July 7 and 8. The entry fee for the two-day stroke play event is $75 per golfer, and that includes...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Clifford Gotaas, 66, Midway (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifford Gotaas of Midway are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Clifford Gotaas died Saturday June 18 in Midway.
MIDWAY, AR
KTLO

James Dykes, 85, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. James L. Dykes, 85, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on May 18, 1937 in Falls City, Nebraska to Burl and Jessie Dykes. James is survived by one son: Jody (Julie) Dykes of Mountain Home; two daughters: Jami (Doug) Small of Mountain Home and Jill (fiancé Travis Graves) Caruso of Gepp; three grandchildren: Samantha (Cory) McMahon of Mountain Home, Ryan (Jenna) Small of Mountain Home, and Jessi (Hunter) Volner of Pea Ridge; three great grandchildren: Adelynn, Daxtyn, and Emery; two brothers in law: Randall (Carole) Mason and David Helgeson; cousin: Butch (Dobey) Haws; numerous nieces and nephews; and an amazing friend of 67 years: Harold Bates.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Eva Beatrice Apel, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Eva Beatrice Apel of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 25, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born October 9, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Gilbert and Sieverdena Neumann. She married Kenneth on October 6, 1973, in Orland Park, Illinois. Eva lived...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
#American Legion Baseball
KTLO

Big Creek hosting two big tournaments this week, will boost local economy

It’s going to be a busy week at Big Creek Golf & Country Club with a pair of big tournaments. The Arkansas Junior Amateur Championship will be held Tuesday and Wednesday. The USGA Junior Amateur Championship Qualifying Tournament will be played Friday. Both tournaments will feature 70 golfers, meaning with the family joining the players, a big boost to the local economy can be expected.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
onlyinark.com

The Tea Crate in Batesville

Summer is starting to heat up, and it’s the perfect time to cool off with a glass of refreshing iced tea. The Tea Crate in Batesville elevates freshly brewed tea to a higher place in a coffee-driven world, and it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Iced Tea Month.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

June 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It will be another unseasonal day across Region 8 with cooler temperatures and low humidity. We will see some clouds move through this morning, but other than that, it will be another nice, sunny day.
JONESBORO, AR
nwahomepage.com

Miss Arkansas talks journey to Miss America

From Harrison, Arkansas to the Miss America stage, our guest is set to represent the state of Arkansas on a national level. Watch as we sit down with Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell to talk about her journey to the national stage.
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Community event to give people a pick-me-up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is inviting you to an afternoon of fun. The “Songs of Many Colors” event will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the Arkansas State University Fowler Center in Jonesboro. The event will feature food...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Local author Joe Smith speaks to Historical Society Tuesday

Joe Smith, a local author, will be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Baxter County Historical Society, on the topic of “Bullets and Blades, Weapons of Ozark History.”. Joe Smith is the author of the novel Blessed Are the Peacemakers, a story set in the Civil...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Hytrol Conveyor breaks ground on new warehouse and distribution center in Jonesboro

Hytrol Conveyor Co. and Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, through its holding company, Real Estate for e-Commerce, broke ground Friday (June 24) on a new warehouse and distribution center at the new e-Commerce Park in Jonesboro. The 150,000 square foot facility will provide easy access to I-555 and will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse.

