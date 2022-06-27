ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Covid vaccines for kids under 5 distributed immediately

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – The CDC has signed off on covid vaccines for children younger than 5 years old, allowing shots to be distributed immediately.

Pfizer’s vaccine is a three-dose series and Moderna’s vaccine consists of two doses. According to data, both vaccines produced mild side effects. Many trial participants experienced irritability, sleepiness and pain at the injection site.

Health experts say the risk of harm from the vaccines is very low and still recommend both vaccines for children.

