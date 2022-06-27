ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula One ‘racing towards’ 2030 net-zero carbon target

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAJSO_0gN7huTB00

Formula One says it is “racing towards” its target of making the sport net-zero carbon by 2030 following the announcement of new branding to promote the environmental drive from the British Grand Prix onwards.

It was announced in 2019 that F1 was aiming for net-zero as efforts to improve sustainability were ramped up.

That also includes a plan to have a 100 per cent sustainable fuel by 2026, when the next era of hybrid engines will be introduced.

The development of the fuel is likely to have an impact on the transportation sector, while F1 has also revealed other ambitions ahead of the sport’s return to Silverstone this weekend.

They include regionalising the race calendar to more efficiently travel as the number of events across a season continues to grow.

In 2021, F1 delivered its first-ever carbon-neutral broadcast of a race weekend at the British Grand Prix.

This year at Silverstone, the aim will be to further promote the 2030 project and to mark the “huge strides” towards achieving those targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYI7b_0gN7huTB00
Formula One is committed to becoming a net-zero carbon sport by 2030.

“Through new branding, our Net-Zero Carbon by 2030 messaging will have a strong presence around the pit and paddock throughout the season so our ambition is easily recognisable within the F1 community and beyond,” an F1 statement read.

“With eight years to go, we are racing towards our target and aiming to show the next generation of fans how innovation and teamwork can tackle the challenges of our time.”

Other steps to become net-zero carbon have included remote broadcast operations and transitioning to 100 per cent renewable energy in the sport’s offices.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#British
Fortune

How Formula 1’s McLaren team is using A.I. to fuel performance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. If you have seen even one episode of Netflix’s docuseries Drive to Survive, about Formula 1 racing, you quickly realize that the sport is truly a team effort. It’s so much more than the drivers and their speedy cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Nelson Piquet Responds To Racism Claims Against Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet has apologised after using a racial slur against the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in an interview that surfaced days ago.  Piquet used a racially offensive term when describing Hamilton in a Brazilian podcast that while was recorded last year, surfaced earlier this week. Now, the world of motorsport has lit up in […] The post F1 News: Nelson Piquet Responds To Racism Claims Against Lewis Hamilton appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted near the Yuba River in Nevada County at around 2pm local time and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘I feel soiled’ says MP who witnessed Dominic Raab winking at Angela Rayner

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner as he mocked her over train strikes – before suggesting the Labour deputy leader is a “champagne socialist” for attending opera. The Deputy Prime Minister’s actions in the Commons were labelled “bizarre”, while Labour MP Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) tweeted: “I will never unsee Dominic Raab’s wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.”
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy