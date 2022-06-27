Final work to get underway on pedestrian bridge for Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

(Polk County, Iowa) – A man on a motorcycle died from injuries he suffered Saturday night, in Johnston. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on NW Beaver Avenue at around 10:21-p.m., at the same time a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east. When the SUV turned onto NW 70th Avenue, the driver, 25-year-old Makenna Kathleen Streff, of Polk City, failed to see the approaching cycle operated by 33-year-old Landon Mark Crabtree, of Knoxville. The Jeep struck the motorcycle during the turn.
Comments / 0