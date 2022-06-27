ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Final work to get underway on pedestrian bridge for Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of fans on football game days in Ames.

Fatal motorcycle-SUV collision in Polk County

(Polk County, Iowa) – A man on a motorcycle died from injuries he suffered Saturday night, in Johnston. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on NW Beaver Avenue at around 10:21-p.m., at the same time a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east. When the SUV turned onto NW 70th Avenue, the driver, 25-year-old Makenna Kathleen Streff, of Polk City, failed to see the approaching cycle operated by 33-year-old Landon Mark Crabtree, of Knoxville. The Jeep struck the motorcycle during the turn.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Iowa law officers renew crackdown on drunks, speeders

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa law enforcement officers are launching a special traffic enforcement program as we approach the holiday weekend. State Trooper Paul Gardner is a public resource officer based in Fort Dodge and says this Independence Day is expected to break travel records, so the roads will be very busy. Gardner says, “We will be out watching for drunk drivers and working the roads hard to make sure everyone’s obeying the speed limit, everyone’s buckled in, people aren’t distracted by a cell phone while they’re driving.”
IOWA STATE
2 from Central Iowa arrested on warrants in Creston

(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports two people were arrested over the weekend on separate warrants. Authorities say at around 11:45-p.m. Friday, 33-year-old Cassi Mae Bird, of Des Moines, was arrested on two warrants at a motel on Laurel Street. First was a Des Moines Police Department warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. The second warrant was for a Parole Violation. Bird was transported to the Adams County Jail, were she was being held without bond until an initial appearance on the first warrants, and no bond on the second. She was also being held pending extradition to the Polk County Jail.
CRESTON, IA
Work Release Escape of Jamar Jackson

DES MOINES – Jamar Maurice Jackson, convicted of Burglary 1st Degree and other charges in Polk County, failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility as required Saturday evening. Jackson is a 36-year-old black male, height 5’9″, and weighs 213 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on December 21, 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Poop in the pool can spread illnesses and force expensive disinfection procedure

(Radio Iowa) – It’s a scene reminiscent of the movie “Caddyshack,” but in this case, it wasn’t a Baby Ruth bar spotted floating in the clear water, causing swimmers to panic. Hamilton County’s public health director Shelby Kroona has a reminder for parents everywhere in Iowa to keep their kids home if they’re sick, especially from public swimming pools. “We’ve had two pools in Hamilton County that have had poop in the pool,” Kroona says. “Please remember, if your children are ill, do not send them to the pool. Oftentimes, there’s bacteria or viruses in that poop and it can spread to other people through the water.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Man sentenced to life for killing state trooper

(Radio Iowa) – Grundy County District Court Judge Joel Dalrymple today (Monday) sentenced the man found guilty of killing State Trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assaulting a peace officer in the standoff in April 2021. “The law requires in count one that you be sentenced to life in prison,” he says.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA

