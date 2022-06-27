Final work to get underway on pedestrian bridge for Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports two people were arrested over the weekend on separate warrants. Authorities say at around 11:45-p.m. Friday, 33-year-old Cassi Mae Bird, of Des Moines, was arrested on two warrants at a motel on Laurel Street. First was a Des Moines Police Department warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. The second warrant was for a Parole Violation. Bird was transported to the Adams County Jail, were she was being held without bond until an initial appearance on the first warrants, and no bond on the second. She was also being held pending extradition to the Polk County Jail.

