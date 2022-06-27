06/27/2022: Gorgeous the next 2 days….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge
A nice shot of rain last night into today…. over an inch in spots to the north & west….
Gorgeous day on tap for Tuesday…. partly sunny, very comfortable….
forecast high temperatures will range from the mid & upper 60s in the Adirondacks to the mid & upper 70s from Albany points south….
Another beauty in store for Wednesday…. partly sunny…. forecast high temperatures in the 70s & lower 80s….
