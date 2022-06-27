ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

06/27/2022: Gorgeous the next 2 days….

By Tim Drawbridge, Steve Caporizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0gN7hYFJ00

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge

A nice shot of rain last night into today…. over an inch in spots to the north & west….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzYh2_0gN7hYFJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ah1VE_0gN7hYFJ00
Rain Totals – Sunday Night into Monday Morning

Gorgeous day on tap for Tuesday…. partly sunny, very comfortable….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r39Ri_0gN7hYFJ00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at Noon

forecast high temperatures will range from the mid & upper 60s in the Adirondacks to the mid & upper 70s from Albany points south….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIf0J_0gN7hYFJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQo6w_0gN7hYFJ00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuiJA_0gN7hYFJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqSF5_0gN7hYFJ00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)
Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox! Check out the latest traffic trends for your morning commute!

Another beauty in store for Wednesday…. partly sunny…. forecast high temperatures in the 70s & lower 80s….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iu12Z_0gN7hYFJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Urwk2_0gN7hYFJ00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

6/26/22: Cooler air is on the way

It was officially the hottest day of the year today with the temperature in Albany reaching 93 degrees, the good news was that humidity was relatively low, however, tonight ahead of a cold front it will turn muggy with a south wind which will hold out temperatures in the 60s to near 70.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

6/25/22: More Heat for Sunday

It was our fourth 90-degree day of the year today, officially topping out at 91 degrees in Albany with many others in the 80s. The humidity remained rather low as well with dewpoint temperatures mainly in the 50s.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Hikers Furious! This Town Strands Families In the Woods?

Between the Capital Region, Adirondacks, and Catskills, there are so many amazing destinations for hikers to explore. But as summer heats up across Upstate, one relaxing trail an hour away from Albany has become a nightmare for many visitors. At this trail, vehicles are towed so regularly that a local...
HUNTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondacks#Dutchess Counties#Nexstar Media Inc
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy