06/27/2022: Gorgeous the next 2 days….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge

A nice shot of rain last night into today…. over an inch in spots to the north & west….



Rain Totals – Sunday Night into Monday Morning

Gorgeous day on tap for Tuesday…. partly sunny, very comfortable….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at Noon

forecast high temperatures will range from the mid & upper 60s in the Adirondacks to the mid & upper 70s from Albany points south….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Another beauty in store for Wednesday…. partly sunny…. forecast high temperatures in the 70s & lower 80s….





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.