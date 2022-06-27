ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT police continue search for missing swimmer

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2hej_0gN7hOfH00

Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Connecticut, continued their search for a missing swimmer at Candlewood Lake.

A 20-year-old man went underwater just after 7 Friday night, near “green island” and didn’t come back to the surface.

Alligator dragged person into pond during South Carolina attack

This is the second time in just a month someone has gone missing at candlewood lake. Earlier this month, a 24-year-old went missing and was later found dead.

Boaters are being asked to steer clear of green island and “chicken rock” area while the search goes on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

CT State Police See Witnesses To Fatal Hampton Crash

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man. Tolland County resident Cory Atkins, of East Columbia, Connecticut, was killed Sunday, June 26, while driving his 2010 Harley Davidson on the Hartford Turnpike in the town of Hampton, in Windham County. According to state...
HAMPTON, CT
WTNH

Swimming areas closed at three Conn. parks due to bacteria found in water

Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the […]
HEBRON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swimmer#Green Island#Alligator#Accident#Ct#Nexstar Media Inc
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Search for missing man at Candlewood Lake continues

SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is continuing to search for a man who went missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake on Friday. According to DEEP, a 20-year-old man was reported missing in Candlewood Lake near Green Island also known as Chicken Rock. DEEP and the Candlewood Lake […]
SHERMAN, CT
WWLP

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WCVB

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded...
BRIMFIELD, MA
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy