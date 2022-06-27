CT police continue search for missing swimmer

Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Connecticut, continued their search for a missing swimmer at Candlewood Lake.

A 20-year-old man went underwater just after 7 Friday night, near “green island” and didn’t come back to the surface.

This is the second time in just a month someone has gone missing at candlewood lake. Earlier this month, a 24-year-old went missing and was later found dead.

Boaters are being asked to steer clear of green island and “chicken rock” area while the search goes on.

