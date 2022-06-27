ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

California Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in Brentwood

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThHjV_0gN7hL1600

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Three people are dead after an Amtrak train and a car collided in Northern California, officials said.

According to The New York Times, the incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday in Brentwood, a San Francisco suburb. An Amtrak train carrying about 90 people struck a sedan at a rural railroad crossing, which did not have guardrails or a signal, authorities told the newspaper.

Fire Marshal Steve Aubert, of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, said three people died at the scene, according to the Times. Although a BNSF Railway spokeswoman said about five people were hurt in the crash, Aubert told the newspaper that he knew of only two – an adult and a child, both with critical injuries. None of the victims were aboard the train, Aubert added.

Aubert said trains are permitted to reach speeds up to 80 mph in the area where the crash occurred, according to the Times.

In a statement obtained by KCRA-TV, Amtrak emphasized that drivers should be cautious at railroad crossings.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America,” the statement read in part, according to KCRA. “These incidents can affect everyone involved – those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire along southbound I-880 at Mowry in Fremont triggers traffic alert

FREMONT -- A brush fire burning along southbound I-880 in Fremont Tuesday afternoon has closed the Mowry Avenue onramp and is impacting traffic, according to authorities.CHP reported the brush fire and issued a severe traffic alert just after 3:30 p.m. CHP and Fremont Fire units are on the scene. The on ramp is currently blocked and traffic passing through the area is slow due to smoke. Flames could be seen in video from dash cameras on cars passing through the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Brentwood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Brentwood, CA
Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

San Pablo Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Conductor On Amtrak Train

MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot an Amtrak train conductor in Modesto. Modesto police say, around 8 a.m., officers responded to the Amtrak station in the city to investigate a report of a passenger causing a disturbance. The train conductor reported that the passenger was yelling and walking through the cars. The suspect, who the conductor recognized from a previous incident the day before in Turlock, allegedly threatened to shoot the conductor when he was confronted. Police say the conductor decided to stop in Modesto due to the threat and managed to lock the suspect in the cafe car. Officers then evacuated the train and unlocked the cafe car, asking the suspect to come out. When he was allegedly uncooperative, officers stepped in and managed to take him into custody. The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old San Pablo resident Demon Jones. He’s facing charges of criminal threats, resisting arrest, trespassing on a rail car, and hindering operation. Amtrak says the train had a 2-hour and 9-minute delay due to the situation.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Fire blocks lane on southbound I-880 in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The right lane on southbound Interstate-880 at Mowry Avenue in Fremont is blocked because of a fire, according to an alert from 511 SF Bay. The left and center lanes are open. There will be delays in the area and drivers are asked to find alternate routes, 511 said. There is […]
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Diane Brager Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Monterey Road [San Jose, CA]

Big Rig Accident on Capitol Expressway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the incident happened around 1:44 p.m. on Monterey Road and Capitol Expressway. Furthermore, the reports revealed that a big rig driver turning left from southbound Monterey, towards westbound Capitol Expressway, struck a woman. Investigators said the woman...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Trains#Traffic Accident#The New York Times#Bnsf Railway#Kcra Tv
NBC Bay Area

3 Dead in Car Versus Train Accident Near Brentwood

An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries." A spokesman for the East Contra Costa County Fire District said the call came...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in solo vehicle crash into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal solo crash Tuesday after an adult male drove his car into a tree on the southern end of San Jose, according to authorities.Police posted about the accident shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and said the incident happened about an hour earlier at 11:45 a.m. The driver struck a tree near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue, police said.Police said the driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.  Northbound traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard from San Ignacio Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation. Police said this is San Jose's 34th fatal traffic incident and 36th victim killed so far this year.Earlier Tuesday, police were at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in East San Jose that left a female pedestrian dead. Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a black sedan -- possibly a 2018-2022 Honda Accord -- struck the woman who was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk as the car headed south on South Jackson Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
eastcountytoday.net

SIGALERT Issued on SR-4 at Marsh Creek After Overturned Big Rig Crash

At approximently 6:30 am Tuesday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a big rig crash in the area of State Route 4 and Marsh Creek Road in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned big rig blocking lanes of traffic. By...
BYRON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Dies After Crashing Into a Tree in San Jose: Police

A driver died Tuesday after crashing into a tree in San Jose, police said. The solo-vehicle crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and San Ignacio Avenue. The driver, who police said was a man, suffered major injuries from the crash and died at a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy