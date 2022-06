Jackson County looking to bid for a new trash truck. Mayor Randy Heady said that the truck would replace the county’s current 2004 model. “It does a good job it’s still on the road today but it does have some breakdown issues,” Heady said. “So we’re wanting to replace that one and maybe in a couple of years we’ve got one more that we need to replace and then hopefully we’ll be set several years.”

JACKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO