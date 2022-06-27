ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

If I Win the Lottery, Here's How I'll Spend My Millions

By Christy Bieber
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy plan for a winning lottery ticket would ensure I'm taken care of for life. Winning millions in the lottery isn't very likely. I still have a plan for what I would do if I win big. I'd use the money to make sure I was set up for...

www.fool.com

Lefty Graves

Store clerk gave me back my money and more when I paid her

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My parents lived in another area of the country for many years, and I used to love visiting them because there were a lot of great boutique shops in the area. On one such excursion, I went into a new shop and bought several items that I thought my daughter back home would love.
Slate

A Year Ago I Received a Large Sum of Cash. I’m Mortified About Where It’s All Gone.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) A little less than a year ago, I received a pretty large amount of money (about $50,000). That is more than I make in one year. Now, it’s almost completely gone, and I’m not even sure where it went. I used a big chunk of it to pay off my car note and some credit card debt, and I also moved and did some traveling. But I know I’ve been living above my means. I keep using it to cover rent and monthly expenses (as well as expensive purchases) but it’s almost out. I’m extremely embarrassed that I managed to spend this much money in such a short amount of time, but I don’t know where to go from here. Everyone said I had to be careful with this money because it’s easy to spend it all on dumb stuff. And then I did spend it all.
CNET

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card: A Strong Flat Rewards Rate With Other Perks

The Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card offers a solid spread of features, including a simple yet fruitful welcome bonus, an average flat rewards rate of 1.5%, no annual fee and a solid introductory APR offer. While these benefits don't necessarily stand out in any single category, when the perks are combined they add up to an enticing offer and a worthwhile alternative to our other favorites.
