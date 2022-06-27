ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Highway Crash Causes Minor Injuries

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on S.R. 99. A highway crash involving three vehicles resulted in minor injuries along the Golden State Highway in Sacramento on June 22. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 5:18 p.m. along northbound S.R. 99 just north of the 12th...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

CBS Sacramento

2 Hospitalized Following Crash Involving 3 Vehicles In Carmichael

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two drivers were hospitalized Monday evening following a crash involving three vehicles northeast of Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison avenues in Carmichael, a city roughly 10 miles east of Sacramento. Highway officials say a pickup truck traveling north on Manzanita struck a vehicle pulling out of a gas station before colliding with another vehicle. (credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento) The driver of the vehicle pulling out of the gas station was hospitalized with what were described as “moderate injuries.” The pickup’s driver was also hospitalized, although their injuries were described as minor. The driver of the third vehicle also suffered minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized. Following the crash, the intersection was closed for a few hours.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brinks Driver Teeters Over Edge of I-5, Rescued From Brink of Disaster

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Brinks truck driver was rescued from his armored vehicle as it teetered over the edge of Interstate 5 on Tuesday. Dispatch audio recordings describe one officer’s first sight of the scary situation. Officer: “…I have a visual, looks like the Brinks truck is hanging off the north guard rail? Start CalTrans for a closure…” CBS13 video shows the Brinks truck hanging over the side of the Interstate 5 Yolo Bypass. The driver was stuck inside as the armored vehicle teetered 40 feet above the ground. Woodland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Dahl responded to the scene. “As we arrived, we noticed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
DIXON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Train Accident Near Brentwood

Fatal Train Accident on Orwood Road in Contra Costa County. The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal train accident on a rural road near the Brentwood area on the afternoon of June 26, 2022. The incident took place on Orwood Road at approximately 1:00 p.m. Details on the Fatal Train...
BRENTWOOD, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Auburn after crashing into tree

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn CHP has confirmed that a crash along Auburn Folsom Road on Monday resulted in a fatality. According to CHP, at 10:50 p.m. a 40-year-old man was driving a Ford F-450 along Auburn Folsom Road when he hit a tree. The roadway was shut down for several hours and the man […]
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Cal Fire air tanker drops retardant on Rices Fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — LiveCopter 3 was overhead as theRices Fire burned in Nevada County on Tuesday and captured images of a giant smoke plume and crews battling the flames. Watch video of a Cal Fire air tanker dropping 1,200 gallons of retardant in the player leading this story.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]

ROSEVILLE, CA (June 27, 2022) – Wednesday morning, three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Roseville Parkway. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m., in the area of Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. According to the reports, a total of four cars collided in the area. However,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Truck Stuffed With Recyclables Catches Fire, Prompts Closure On State Route 99 Near Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (CBS13) — A truck compacted with recyclables caught fire Monday afternoon near Elk Grove, leading to a lane closure on southbound State Route 99. The California Highway Patrol says the fire happened around 3 p.m., blocking traffic on the right-most lane near the Dillard Road intersection, roughly six miles southeast of Elk Grove. The fire led to a significant backup. (credit: CBS) Crews quickly dealt with the flames, and images from the scene showed firefighters dousing large mounds of recyclables with water. The right-most southbound lane continued to be closed until street sweepers could clear the scene. While the closure didn’t last long, motorists were advised to expect slow moving traffic into the evening. Elk Grove is about 15 miles southeast of Sacramento.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in 49er Travel Plaza shooting: sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the June 24 fatal shooting at the 49er Travel Plaza in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, of Sacramento County in connection of the murder of Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Fatal Shooting At Sacramento Truck Stop

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza on Friday. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Raynal Respers, of Sacramento County, was arrested Sunday for the killing of 38-year-old Abrina Gabriella Abraham. Respers is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail pending murder charges. (credit: Sacramento County) According to investigators, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the truck stop on Sacramento’s west side. While it’s yet unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities say that Respers and Abraham knew each other. At the time of the shooting, Respers was on probation for a 2017 firearms conviction. Investigators say no other suspects are being sought.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gonzalo Torres Dies in Head-On Collision on Vanden Road [Fairfield, CA]

70-Year-Old Victim Killed in Auto Accident near Canon Road. Police responded to the scene near Canon Road, on June 20th. Per reports, the collision involved a Toyota Camry and a vehicle carrier trailer. Investigators say Torres was driving the Toyota south when he crossed into northbound lanes for reasons unknown....
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man cited after allegedly lighting illegal fireworks, starting fire in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A male was cited by the Woodland Police Department for allegedly lighting up aerial fireworks Monday night.  Just before midnight, police said they spotted the fireworks nearby West Beamer Street and North Ashley Avenue.   Police said officers identified the suspect after he was attempting to extinguish a small fire that was […]
WOODLAND, CA

