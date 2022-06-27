ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

1 person killed after a fiery car crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

 2 days ago

One person was killed after a car slammed into a tree early Saturday in the Otay Ranch community of Chula Vista. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 12:35 a.m. on Otay Lakes Road west of Santa Paula Drive, close to State Route 125 [...]

