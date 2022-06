Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host their New Teachers Breakfast on Monday, Aug. 1 at Junction City High School from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Welcome bags provided by Central National Bank will be provided to all new teachers. If your business would like to contribute items or materials for the bags, bring 140 items or bundles to the Chamber office by Monday, July 25. If there is more than one item you would like in each bag they must be bundled together.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO