Chamber of Commerce schedules the New Teacher Breakfast

Michael "Mick" Wunder loved serving the Junction City community. Those were words by Pastor Brian Smith during the funeral service for Wunder at the JC Naz Church. There was a large audience in attendance who were were reminded about Mick's passion to make the community better and how he took intense pride in it. There was a special passion for first responders as he supported both the police and fire departments.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO