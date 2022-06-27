ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Chamber of Commerce schedules the New Teacher Breakfast

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host their New Teachers Breakfast on Monday, Aug. 1 at Junction City High School from 7:30 -...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Jack Moore scholarship winners are announced

Junction City Community Band established a scholarship fund in 1998 in memory of Jack Moore, a percussionist and former member of the band. The scholarship pays most of the cost of sending student members of the band to a summer band camp. This year they have announced two scholarship recipients:...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Live Well Geary County works to improve community health

Susan Jagerson, Director and Grant Coordinator of Live Well Geary County and Kalli Brownlee, WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Director, and Farmer’s Marker Manager, were guest speakers at the weekly JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting in Junction City. Jagerson shared that “Live Well Geary County (LWGC) is developing dynamic,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka park may get renamed after unsung hero

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Southeast Topeka neighborhood is moving forward with plans to recognize a local unsung hero in a monumental way. On Tuesday night, the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a proposal to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The proposal is to change the name of “PineCrest Park” to “Nellie Hogan Park”. Nellie […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Education
Junction City, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Education
JC Post

GCH issues COVID-19 prevention advisory

Geary Community Hospital has issued an advisory that Geary county and the surrounding counties are experiencing high numbers of COVID cases. They are asking the public continue to wash your hands, social distance and wear a mask. COVID vaccines are still available as a walk-in basis for Moderna in AlphaCare...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Walls are beginning to go up on a new elementary school on Post

There is a new elementary school being built on Fort Riley at 4720 Leonard Ave. USD 475 Board of Education member Jim Schmidt provided information during a board meeting Tuesday at the Devin Center. "We have started vertical construction out at Fort Riley on the new elementary school. " Schmidt added the precast walls are going up. "Exciting given the amount of rain we've had out there."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City Public Works will help with stage construction

Junction City Public Works will assist with stage construction for the Freedom Fest JC concerts. Ray Ibarra, Public Works Director said, "Street crews and utility crews will come out and they will assist putting up the stage. We'll get that all squared up and make sure barricades are set in place and make sure everything is in good running condition there. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Teachers Breakfast#Central National Bank
JC Post

Fourth of July celebrations begin this week

Freedom Fest JC and Sundown Salute start their five-day runs Thursday and continue through July 4th. Freedom Fest JC opens Thursday night with the WEEE carnival. Friday night the lineup includes performances by Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls plus Paramount, an 80's rock tribute band. On Saturday the 1st Infantry Division Rock Band, a 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade Fly Over, the Rock Gods, Fireworks Extravaganza and street dance are on the schedule.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

City of MHK free storm debris removal update

City-wide storm debris clean up continues in Manhattan, and has been extended following the additional storms last week. Storm debris clean-up was initially scheduled to be completed by Monday, June 27th. With the added debris, it has taken crews longer to clean up the initial area in the southeast area...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Fire Chief issues Junction City fireworks regulations

Fireworks that are legal to be sold within the City of Junction City may be discharged on private property from June 27th ( Monday ) through July 5th ( Tuesday ). Discharge of permitted fireworks is allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday except on July 4th. Friday, Saturday and on July 4th ( Monday ) discharge is permitted from 8 a.m. to midnight.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
LYON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KVOE

City of Emporia navigating federal adjustments, permit process as Becker Addition work continues

The city of Emporia is continuing behind-the-scenes work to resolve significant drainage issues in northwest Emporia. Discussions about the Becker Addition, and notably the Coronado Stream, have been part of City Commission agendas for years now. The latest phase of work involves the city’s consulting engineer, BG Consultants, conducting “intermittent” field surveys through the middle of July. This will include getting into back yards to determine the scope of issues on a property-by-property basis.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Mick Wunder is remembered for his love of the community

Michael "Mick" Wunder loved serving the Junction City community. Those were words by Pastor Brian Smith during the funeral service for Wunder at the JC Naz Church. There was a large audience in attendance who were were reminded about Mick's passion to make the community better and how he took intense pride in it. There was a special passion for first responders as he supported both the police and fire departments.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Outdoor recreation takes a step forward with Acorns Wild

Hunting enthusiasts can enjoy Acorns Wild, a 1,000 acre tract located about five miles southwest of Junction City. Owner Mike Harris said the property is basically an extension of Acorns Resort, which is at Milford Lake. The Acorns Wild property was acquired a little over a year ago. "We've been...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Day 12: Kansas wheat harvest report

Trevor Cox, field agronomist, with Central Valley Ag Co-op in Clay Center, reported that harvest began in their area on June 23. Moisture is consistent at 12 percent, but yields are all over the board. Some of the low ground froze and saw yields in the 20 and 30 bushel per acre range, but some of the better wheat is yielding in the 50s and 60s.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

SkyWest withdraws service termination notice for Salina

SALINA —As a result of a pilot shortage having an acute impact on the regional airline industry, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. operator of United Express service at the Salina Regional Airport filed a notice to terminate their service at 29 regional airports across the country. Salina Regional Airport was part of this original filing on March 10, 2022.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Wahlburgers opens at MHK Hy-Vee

Manhattan Hy-Vee is now offering a new food option in their store, opening the fourth Wahlburgers location in Kansas on Tuesday. Wahlburgers is the creation of Paul Wahlberg, brother of singer, Donnie Wahlberg and actor, Mark Wahlberg. Menu items include mouth-watering burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers. Ordering can be done...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 29

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Brian Johnston, Driving under the influence of drugs / alcohol, Improper driving...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy