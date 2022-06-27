ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition: Two-Tone Paint Doesn’t Make It Retro

By Caleb Jacobs
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKEfO_0gN7f4b400 Ford

You and I both know that most pickup truck drivers love nostalgia. That’s why you see dealerships adding lift kits, retro wheels and two-tone paint schemes to new models that sell as soon as they hit the lot. The 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition is kind of like that, except it’s only got special paint and some small interior changes. Nevertheless, that’s the look Ford seems to be going for.

It’s all being done to honor 75 years of Ford F-Series pickups, with the first one launching in 1948. Every F-150 Heritage Edition is built on the XLT trim, meaning they each have cloth seats; that’s sort of a throwback, at least. Then, there are five A-B-A color schemes to choose from:

  • Race Red midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray
  • Atlas Blue midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black
  • Antimatter Blue midsection, with upper and lower Carbonized Gray
  • Avalanche midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black
  • Area 51 midsection, with upper and lower Agate Black

Inside, you’ll find seat coverings that are specific to the F-150 Heritage Edition, along with an embossed logo on the center console.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMmw6_0gN7f4b400
Ford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i607d_0gN7f4b400
Ford

As much as everyone would love a jacked-up, two-tone truck with a bed rack and KC fog lights mounted on top , Ford’s leaving those modifications to the aftermarket. The trucks are still a step closer with this paint job, and everybody has their own taste in wheels. If it were me, I’d opt for a set of shiny Welds and tires with a lot of sidewall—make it red, while you’re at it.

Ford tells me that the Heritage Edition is available with every F-150 engine option except for the 3.3-liter V6 and the 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid . That means the 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter EcoBoost are on the table, as well as the trusty 5.0-liter V8. I imagine most folks will spring for the latter.

There’s no word yet on how much this special edition pickup will cost, though orders are set to open in mid-July. Production should start this fall if everything goes according to plan .

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

