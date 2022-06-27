BCPS opens up Pre-K and Kindergarten registration
Starting Monday, families can begin to enroll their children into pre-kindergarten or kindergarten at Baltimore city schools.
This applies to kids who turn 4 or 5 by September 1.
Parents can enroll their children by either going to their neighborhood school or doing it online.
However, space in Pre-k is limited.
The school district says if spots aren't available at a family's neighborhood school, staff will help them find a place at a school nearby.
Comments / 0