The Taylorville Kiwanis Club heard from the new Taylorville Police Explorers chapter, during the weekly meeting at the Taylorville Moose Lodge on Tuesday. Taylorville Police Officer Jody Grove, along with Officer Nickolas Todd and Dispatcher Kayleigh Boston, shared with Kiwanis members about the new Taylorville Police Explorers chapter, which is the law enforcement equivalent of Scouts, that teaches life skills to youth age 14 to 21. 5 members of the newly-formed chapter also shared why they’re a member of the new Explorers chapter, which is the only chapter in Central Illinois.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO