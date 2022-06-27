ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IA

Winnebago Industries completes 1000+ mile road trip with new electric RV

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries earlier this month completed a more than 1300-mile journey with their new all-electric zero emission motorhome, the first known trip over 1000 miles by an all-electric RV. The “e-RV” was introduced back in January at the Florida RV...

www.kglonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Region 2 Transit System to now serve Clear Lake, Hancock County

CLEAR LAKE — The North Iowa Area Council of Governments says effective July 1st, the operation of the Clear Lake and Hancock County Transit services will be performed by the Region 2 Transit System. OneVision had previously operated both services for many years. For passengers needing to reserve trips...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Company buys new location for Hampton expansion

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – Centro, Inc. says it has bought a 30,000 square foot building in Hampton. The location will house two rotational molding machines and employ 30 new workers. Centro says it will begin hiring immediately for all three shifts with wages ranging from $19.50-$22.70 per hour depending on shift and position. Employees will have the opportunity to train and work at other Centro locations while the building upgrades and machine installations are completed.
HAMPTON, IA
KEYC

Closed lanes on I-90 to temporarily reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont that were closed for construction are reopening temporarily. Construction on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont began on May 9. Since then, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in the eastbound lanes with westbound lanes also being closed off during construction.
FAIRMONT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winnebago County, IA
City
Forest City, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
State
Florida State
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Chicken Facility Ignores DNR Putting Local Rivers At Risk

After not complying with the Iowa DNR, an egg-laying facility in Iowa Falls is in some hot water after getting caught with an illegal manure system. Back in 2021, a facility worker for Opal Foods reached out to the DNR asking if they could add water to their bird’s litter to turn it into liquid manure that could be injected into fields. The worker was told that before they can do that, they need to submit to the DNR a manure management plan.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnebago Industries#Road Trip#Rv#The Florida Rv Super Show#Advanced Technology Group#Grand Design#Chris Craft
KGLO News

Electric controls for jail cell lights and locks on the fritz in Worth County

NORTHWOOD — The electrical system controlling the lights and door locks in the cell block at the Worth County Jail in Northwood has failed. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank has briefed the Worth County Board of Supervisors. “The computer running the thing is 13 years old. The software is a special custom by Electronic Engineering and their employees, so it’s not a good situation,” Fank said. “We’ve been ‘BAND-AIDing’ it for a while. They told me: ‘Put a new computer in.” Well, that’s not working.”
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Osage woman injured in Wabasha County crash

(ABC 6 News) - An Osage woman was injured after a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County Tuesday. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 8 in Elgin township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia Thompson, 66 of Osage, Iowa, was headed north when she collided...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Faribault County Register

A century of memories

When the Farm Bureau recognizes Century Farm owners at the Faribault County Fair this summer, Randy and Gerri Peter will have to make two trips to the stage to receive their plaques. Farms on both Randy’s father’s and his mother’s side of the family are being recognized for their family...
ELMORE, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KGLO News

Ask the Mayor — June 29, 2022 — Mason City council discusses State Highway 122 reconstruction

On this online edition of “Ask the Mayor” from June 29th, 2022 — The City Council in Mason City in the near future will have to weigh in on a couple of different road project proposals. The first will be whether or not the city should move forward in exploring placing an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue at the crossings with the Canadian Pacific Railway. The city held a public input session about the idea back in April and will hear a final presentation from WHKS at their July 19th meeting.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mower County meth sale means prison for Blooming Prairie man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy