On this online edition of “Ask the Mayor” from June 29th, 2022 — The City Council in Mason City in the near future will have to weigh in on a couple of different road project proposals. The first will be whether or not the city should move forward in exploring placing an underpass on South Kentucky Avenue or an overpass on South Illinois Avenue at the crossings with the Canadian Pacific Railway. The city held a public input session about the idea back in April and will hear a final presentation from WHKS at their July 19th meeting.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO