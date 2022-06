Myron “Mike” Esselman entered into eternal life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at age 95. Born in Athens, Wisconsin to Herman and Lena (Dahl). He was a man of faith and committed to family. Preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Fern (Jonas), daughter Merry (Lee) Malak, one grandson, two sisters and four brothers. Survived by daughter Rita, four grandsons – Michael (Julie), Jerry (Janice), Patrick (Rose) and Alan (Leslie) Malak – 8 great-grandchildren, brother Edward, and many dear nieces and nephews.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO