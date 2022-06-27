SOUTH SLOUGH LISTS JULY ACTIVITIES

On Monday, the Roseburg City Council adopted a Tent Camping Program. Information from staff said the plan is to allow tent camping to occur in certain locations in order to provide transitional housing for those in need. In order to host tent camping, a property owner must register their location and comply with the rules for the program. Tent camping is limited to properties operated by a non-profit, public or commercial entity and cannot be located in a residential zone, except for church properties that are already in a residential zone. More information is linked with this story at www.541radio.com.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO