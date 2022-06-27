ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, OR

SOUTH SLOUGH LISTS JULY ACTIVITIES

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

The South Slough Reserve near Charleston has a number of activities in July. *Second Saturday Stewards is July 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Work will include helping to restore habitat for two unique carnivorous...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCBY

Second annual blood drive for Baby Grady at Mill Casino July 28

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - A blood drive will be held on July 28 for Baby Grady, a Coos Bay boy who was born without a left ventricle in his heart. The American Red Cross will hold the second annual blood drive for Baby Grady at the Mill Casino in North Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HOMETOWN 4TH OF JULY EVENT MONDAY

The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HALF SHELL FEATURES TEXAS ROCK AND ROLL ARTIST

Music on the Half Shell features Texas rock and roll artist Emily Wolfe on Tuesday night. Wolfe started playing guitar at age 5 and has recently released her second album. This is the 30th anniversary season for the series, which takes place at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park. Along with the music, food trucks and other vendors have a number of dinner items available. Those attending can also bring their own meal, along with wine or beer as well. Half Shell concerts continue weekly through August 9th.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CUB SCOUT VEHICLE EXTRICATION DEMONSTRATION THURSDAY

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 will be conducting a vehicle extrication demonstration for Cub Scout Day. This week is a week-long Cub Scout Camp introducing them to emergency services. The demonstration will be Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club on old Del Rio Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
nbc16.com

UTV Takeover concludes on the Oregon coast

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- This weekend marked the end of the UTV Takeover 2K22 Tour in Coos Bay. Check out these photos sent to our newsroom from Pam Burton via Chime In. These pictures are of the hill climbing competition, which was just one of the events on site. Event...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOST COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED FOR JULY 4TH HOLIDAY

Most Douglas County government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the American Independence Day Holiday. That includes offices at the Courthouse, Justice Building, Courthouse Annex in Reedsport, Fairgrounds Office, Douglas County Museum and all external county offices. There are some exceptions:. *The Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum, in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slough#The South Slough Reserve
kqennewsradio.com

$500 REWARD OFFERED FOR INFORMATION ON DEER POACHED IN REEDSPORT

Oregon hunters are offering a $500 reward for information on a poacher who shot a deer and left it dead in a Reedsport boat launch parking lot at about 3:00 a.m. on June 17th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the report must lead to an arrest or citation. The reporting party could opt instead for four hunter preference points from ODFW.
REEDSPORT, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COW CREEK UMPQUA INDIAN FOUNDATION GIVES OUT NEARLY $650,000

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving, awarded sixty-one charities a total of $649,930. That was the largest amount the foundation has given away at one time. The non-profits receiving the awards are located in Douglas, Coos, Josephine, Jackson, Lane, Klamath and Deschutes counties.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS TENT CAMPING PROGRAM

On Monday, the Roseburg City Council adopted a Tent Camping Program. Information from staff said the plan is to allow tent camping to occur in certain locations in order to provide transitional housing for those in need. In order to host tent camping, a property owner must register their location and comply with the rules for the program. Tent camping is limited to properties operated by a non-profit, public or commercial entity and cannot be located in a residential zone, except for church properties that are already in a residential zone. More information is linked with this story at www.541radio.com.
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD HIT 97 DEGREES ON MONDAY

Roseburg and Medford both hit 97 degrees Monday afternoon. Information from the National Weather Service said that while the short-term heat wave continued, neither high was a record for the date. Both records for June 27th were set in 2021 when the Roseburg Regional Airport reached its all-time high of 114 degrees and Medford got to 113 degrees.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 6.28.22

City of Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan talks about using legal fireworks for the 4th of July, and addresses concerns that fire professionals have. 830 6 28 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG VA GOES LIVE WITH NEW ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDSD

Staff with the Roseburg VA Health Care System are ready to use the new VA electronic health record technology in an effort to streamline their health care for veterans. A release said starting in July, the RVAHCS will send statements to veterans for health care, except for statements referencing pharmacy services, TRICARE, and recurring visits related to a course of treatment.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy