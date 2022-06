The European Union has agreed that its members should top up gas reserves to at least 80 per cent capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries. It comes as energy bosses in European nations such as France have urged residents to cut back on electricity usage ahead of possible shortages this autumn. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy because of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine and find other sources. A ban on imports of Russian coal will start in August, and an embargo on most oil...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO