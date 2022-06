A pair of Maine teens are lucky they were not seriously injured, or killed, when their vehicle went airborne during an early Tuesday morning crash in Raymond. According to WMTW, 18 year old Lucas Gaudin was driving south on Route 85 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, went airborne, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then rolled into a ditch. The force of the impact with the pole caused it to snap.

RAYMOND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO