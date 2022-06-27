ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Tree catches fire Sunday near a transformer in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4wYt_0gN7cBnX00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people in Springfield’s Forest park neighborhood were without power after a tree caught fire close to a transformer.

Anti-gun violence vigil & rally honors victims, raises awareness

The fire was limited to the tree, in the backyard of 52 Irvington Street. The transformer was turned off as a safety precaution and the fire was eventually put out. No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops Pond. Our Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m. and saw several emergency vehicles gathered in and around the pond. There has been no word from officials as to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Friends and family gather in memory of Brimfield crash victim

Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy kid he was’. Dominick Gardner just finished his junior year at Tantasqua Regional High School. His sisters spoke exclusively with Western Mass News Tuesday about how great of a kid he was and how much he is already missed.
BRIMFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irvington#Transformer#Gun Violence#Tree#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Local police warning residents about package delivery scam

Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she tells us Dominick played football there when he was younger. Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops Pond. Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car crash on Abbott and Plumtree Roads in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the intersection of Abbott and Plumtree Roads for reports of a 2-car crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Springfield Fire official, one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Heavy presence seen on Genesee Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield. When our Western Mass News crew first arrived around 7 p.m., several police cruisers and a medical response vehicle were on-scene, along with caution tape blocking off a house.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigating after string of break-ins in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a string of break-ins left Worcester businesses in disarray Monday morning. Officers responding to reports of burglaries on Cambridge Street found at least three businesses, including Jennifer Lee’s Bakery and Aretha’s Kitchen, had been broken into. Businesses reported cash stolen and their buildings damaged, and Aretha’s Kitchen said the burglar poured bleach all over her floor.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community mourns loss of three teens killed in weekend crash in Brimfield

First big steps taken to address Roderick Ireland Courthouse health concerns. The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will close its doors later this week as state officials prepare to conduct a deep clean of a building plagued by dangerous mold. Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi speaks on increase in mental health...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy kid he was’

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is bringing you an update following the tragic accident that took the lives of three teenagers on Sunday. Community members have already gathered for multiple vigils, and have many planned throughout this week. Friends of one victim set up a memorial on his desk at Tantasqua Regional High School, where he attended class.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy