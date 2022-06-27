Tree catches fire Sunday near a transformer in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people in Springfield's Forest park neighborhood were without power after a tree caught fire close to a transformer.
The fire was limited to the tree, in the backyard of 52 Irvington Street. The transformer was turned off as a safety precaution and the fire was eventually put out. No one was injured.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
