Tree catches fire Sunday near a transformer in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people in Springfield’s Forest park neighborhood were without power after a tree caught fire close to a transformer.

The fire was limited to the tree, in the backyard of 52 Irvington Street. The transformer was turned off as a safety precaution and the fire was eventually put out. No one was injured.

