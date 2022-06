The Charlotte Hornets brought back Steve Clifford for a second stint with the franchise and it did not sit well with the fanbase on social media. Some fans said “I’ve lost faith in the organization”, while others said a couple of explicit things that should not be quoted in an article. The concern from the fans comes with good reason though. Clifford went 196-214 in five seasons with the Hornets. The team wasn’t exactly thriving, but they did have a playoff appearance in his stint.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO