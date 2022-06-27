ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 vs Xbox Ray Tracing and 120Hz modes tested in Resident Evil 7

If you are interested learning more about the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles and how they compare when playing games such as Resident Evil 7. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have carried out a new PS5 vs Xbox performance test....

GAMINGbible

Grab PlayStation's Latest Free Game Right Now, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation users everywhere can download a brand-new free game right now, regardless of if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Indie darlings Mediatonic announced earlier this month that the excellent, anarchic battle royale Fall Guys would be free to download and play for everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from June 21 - no PS Plus needed. It's also available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not too shabby!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Free Nintendo Switch Games: Fall Guys and More

There are a bunch of great games for the Nintendo Switch, but there are also ones that cost nothing. Good ones, too. Free-to-play games are a growing subset of the console world now: Fall Guys is the latest game to move to a free-to-play model, and it's brand-new to the Switch. Previous favorite games like Rocket League and Knockout City have moved to free-to-play formats, too. Nintendo has a couple of its own, but my favorite is still Tetris 99.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Hail Latest Freebie As New Favourite Game

The all-new PlayStation Plus has finally touched down in most parts of the world, and despite a few issues here and there, most people seem to be digging the new tiers. PlayStation Plus Premium is, of course, the real star of the show for many. With its selection of classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 titles, we can remind ourselves of a simpler time, which is very necessary in 2022. But PS Plus Extra isn't to be sniffed at either, offering a handful of great PS5 exclusives that some new-gen owners simply haven't had the chance to pay yet because they can't fork out £70 for every new game that comes along.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Resident Evil: Re:Verse: Release date, platforms, trailers, and more

The Resident Evil franchise has had an odd relationship with multiplayer components across its many iterations. On one hand, we have the co-op modes seen in Resident Evil 5 and 6, which many argue are the only things that made those games worth playing. Then, there are the more experimental and competitive games like Resident Evil: Operation Racoon City and the universally despised Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Portal Games Come to Nintendo Switch

The Portal Companion Collection is hitting the Nintendo Switch eShop on Tuesday, the company revealed during its Nintendo Direct Mini showcase, giving you another chance to play Valve's classic puzzle-platform games. The two-game compilation will set you back $20. The original Portal came out in 2007, and saw you using...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Home Viewers Are Willing to Pay Premium Prices for ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Not So Much for Other PVOD Titles

Click here to read the full article. Last week, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Disney/$19.99) was the big new release for home platforms. While we have no reports yet for its impact on Disney+ streaming subscribers, on the PVOD charts, the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry currently sits at #1 on both Vudu and Google Play and #2 at iTunes (where it had been in first its initial four days). Otherwise, this week’s charts suggest a continuing a trend detected last week: outside of the week’s hottest new title, consumers are actively looking for films available to view for $5.99...
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Includes 10 Games

Back when the first Mega Man Legacy Collection launched in 2015, players hoped there was more coming. And boy was there more to come. There was Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection all coming after that first one. However, one sore point among the Mega Man fan base is the lack of a modern way to enjoy this massive amount of Mega Man Battle Network titles. Not anymore!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony has another PlayStation 5 restock you can queue up for right now

Yesterday was a pleasant surprise on the PlayStation 5 console restock front. Sony opened up a public queue for PS5 consoles, and unlike many times before, it stayed open and viable for much longer than usual. Now, there’s another one happening right now, and you can queue up without an invite.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Revolver' Gets Gorgeous Unreal Engine 5 Remake

You'd be forgiven for not knowing much about it considering Rockstar Games never really talks about it, but Red Dead Revolver is a genuinely underappreciated gem of a game. Six years before Rockstar stunned us all with Red Dead Redemption, 2004 saw the release of a smaller and much more linear action-adventure game set in the Wild West.
VIDEO GAMES
