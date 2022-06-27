ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight delays and cancellations put dent in July 4th plans at RDU

 2 days ago

CNN

More than 700 flights canceled Sunday

At least 730 flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday evening, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 224 flights on Sunday. United Airlines canceled 71 flights and American Airlines canceled 66 flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
travelawaits.com

American Airlines And TSA Testing New Way To Screen Passengers

American Airlines just made getting through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport a little easier for passengers with TSA PreCheck. The airline has launched a new program that uses facial recognition at TSA security checkpoints at the airport. Passengers only need their phone with the American Airlines app to get through the line quickly using mobile identification.
travelnoire.com

American To Relaunch Flights To Bermuda From JFK Airport This Year

Bermuda is one of the favorite destinations of the Travel Noire family. This Caribbean island is filled with paradisiac beaches and exquisite landscapes that lure visitors from all over the world. Now, travelers planning to visit Bermuda soon will have more flight options by the end of the year. American Airlines has recently announced that it is relaunching flights to Bermuda from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Reuters

Analysis: Flight delays, cancellations mar U.S. summer travel

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Persistent staffing shortages, fewer flights and booming demand have cast a shadow on the busy July Fourth holiday weekend and the entire summer travel season. While the lifting of COVID-19 curbs and bottled-up travel demand are translating into the strongest summer since the pandemic for...
CBS New York

Port Authority asks flyers to pre-book parking at airports

NEW YORK -- The Port Authority is expecting unprecedented air travel this summer and is issuing an airport parking advisory.Officials are asking travelers using private cars to pre-book their parking at least 48 hours in advance so they can manage demand, as they expect parking lots to fill up quickly.RELATED STORY: Airports across the country seeing packed parking lots as more Americans return to air travelPeople are encouraged to take mass transit or get dropped off at airports.Travelers can check airport websites for pre-booking and real-time parking availability:JFK: Parking availability, rates and more | Book parkingLaGuardia: Parking availability, rates and more | Book parkingNewark: Parking availability, rates and more | Book parkingThe Port Authority says travelers who do not pre-book parking spots will be charged a summer peak period surcharge. The surcharge will go into effect on July 15.
airlive.net

Baggage chaos at Heathrow Terminal 2

A sea of baggage has accumulated at Heathrow’s Terminal 2 after a technical malfunction left thousands of travellers separated from their bags. Some outbound travellers were forced to take off without their suitcases while others have suffered significant delays at check-in, the airport said in a statement. Those arriving at T2 faced a two-hour wait to be reunited with their possessions.
