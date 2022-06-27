Flight delays and cancellations put dent in July 4th plans at RDU

NEW YORK -- The Port Authority is expecting unprecedented air travel this summer and is issuing an airport parking advisory.Officials are asking travelers using private cars to pre-book their parking at least 48 hours in advance so they can manage demand, as they expect parking lots to fill up quickly.RELATED STORY: Airports across the country seeing packed parking lots as more Americans return to air travelPeople are encouraged to take mass transit or get dropped off at airports.Travelers can check airport websites for pre-booking and real-time parking availability:JFK: Parking availability, rates and more | Book parkingLaGuardia: Parking availability, rates and more | Book parkingNewark: Parking availability, rates and more | Book parkingThe Port Authority says travelers who do not pre-book parking spots will be charged a summer peak period surcharge. The surcharge will go into effect on July 15.

