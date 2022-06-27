ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche GT4 ePerformance debuts at Goodwood

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new Porsche GT4 ePerformance made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, the car comes with some of the technology from the Mission R. The Porsche GT4 performance comes with up to 1072 horsepower and power can be modified down on the car to 612 horsepower...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 918 Spyder Is Still Setting Records

A prime opportunity to own a member of the celebrated Hypercar Holy Trinity recently presented itself. The Porsche 918 Spyder is arguably the best of the bunch, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 were both rear-wheel drive and, therefore, ax murderers on wheels. Only 918...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Watch Porsche's 963 LMDh racer storm Goodwood

Porsche used last week's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed for the official launch of its sports prototype developed for the new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) race car category, which from 2023 will be eligible for the top classes of both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, the Hypercar and GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) classes, respectively.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gt4#Munich#Vehicles#Porsche Gt4 Eperformance#The Mission R#Iaa Mobility
Top Speed

New Porsche 963 Comes to Rattle Ferrari And Lamborghini

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the debut of a lot of cool road-going cars, but the one we are going to talk about here is a little bit different. At the same event that brought us cars like the Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT or the Lanzante P1 Spider, Porsche unveiled its new 963 LMDh prototype race car. The prototype is set to make its race debut in 2023 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona where it will face fierce competition from Ferrari and Lamborghini.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Long Do Brake Pads and Rotors Last?

Brakes are a highly important component of a car. It is important that you take care of them. So, how long do brake pads and rotors last? The post How Long Do Brake Pads and Rotors Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1964 Aston Martin DB5 Belonged To Someone Cooler Than James Bond

An extraordinary Aston Martin is currently up for sale in the UK. And no, it's not the new Valkyrie, but something far slower and vastly more interesting. The car in question is a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible, which was once the pride and joy of Aston Martin's late chairman, Sir David Brown. It's one of just 123 built. Brown was responsible for making Aston Martin famous with models ranging from the first DB1 to the DB6. If he were alive today, he'd surely be behind the wheel of a DBS Volante.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

We Bet You’ve Never Seen a Supercar Garage Like This

When you picture your dream garage, what does it look like? Probably rows of classics worth more than the building they live in or several of the finest Italian supercars that originated on a bedroom wall poster. Also, not just the cars, but everything else inside. Lovely automotive-themed art, perhaps a retro gas pump, and a light-up car logo the size of a dining room table like the ones in Jay Leno’s garage would probably all be thrown in there as well.
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Wins Fastest Production Car At Goodwood

Air Grand Touring Performance makes a strong public debut by claiming the production car crown. Lucid chose the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed at the venue for the first public display of the Air Grand Touring Performance and what a display it turned out to be. With Ben Collins (Top Gear's former Stig) behind the wheel the GTP took to the 1.16-mile hill climb course numerous times across the weekend. Once Friday's rain had dried up Collins could really get the hammer down with the Lucid taking top honors as the fastest production car of the 2022 Festival.
CARS
MotorAuthority

McLaren Artura GT4 revealed ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed

The McLaren Artura is getting a GT4 racing variant. Debuting at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it replaces the 570S GT4 as McLaren's lower-tier customer race car. Compared to the GT3 class that is the domain of the McLaren 720S GT3, GT4 has more restrictions on modifications. So the Artura GT4 retains most of the road car's bodywork, but with a large front splitter, dive planes, a front duct, and a rear spoiler to generate more downforce on the track.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1955 Ferrari 410 is 1 of 2 in Existence and Was Piloted by Carroll Shelby

When it comes to cars sold at auction, Ferrari is breaking record after record. In fact, except for the $142.9 million Mercedes 300 SLR, Ferrari is on the top of the list of the most expensive cars in the world. This 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider set to be auctioned by the auction house RM Sotheby in Monterey, California, in August 2022 will most likely be no exception. Only two units were ever built, and this particular one was driven by Carroll Shelby himself in the prime of his career.
MONTEREY, CA
CAR AND DRIVER

Goodwood Record-Setting McMurtry Spéirling to Spawn Roadgoing Car

British startup McMurtry Automotive told Autocar at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed that it will build a roadgoing version of its Spéirling track car. The Spéirling made headlines this weekend when it set a new lap record at the Goodwood Hill Climb, running the course in just 39.08 seconds.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 GTS Sounds Sensational At Autobahn Speeds

Do you dream of taking a Porsche 911 to its top speed on the Autobahn in Germany? For many, this dream is a bit out of reach, but thanks to the magic of YouTube we can at least experience the sights and sounds from the comfort of our own homes. YouTuber AutoTopNL took this Python Green 992 Porsche 911 GTS to the limit on the Autobahn and decided to take us along for the ride.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Builders Impressed By New Package

The 2023 Ford F-150 marks the third model year of the iconic pickup’s 14th generation. There’s several new additions in store for the iconic pickup, including the all-new F-150 Rattler as a budget off-road-focused variant; the 2023 F-150 Raptor R bringing the performance; and of course, the recently revealed F-150 Heritage Edition. The throwback trim level pays tribute to the 75-year history of the Ford F-Series lines, and the people responsible for building it are fans of the design.
CARS
Top Speed

The Delage D12 Aims To Smash Porsche and Manthey’s Nurburgring Record

Delage was a French company launched back in 1905 as a rival to makers like Bugatti. During its classic era Delage launched models like the D6 and the D8, but the company had to cease operation in 1953. Delage reopened its doors back in 2019, and its first supercar - the 1,100 horsepower D12 - has very big ambitions for the future. The D12 was officially revealed during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Speaking with a Delage spokesman at the auto show, the British magazine Autocar learned a few details about the future plans of the Delage company’s drive to shatter the Nurburgring record.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV revealed with Mercedes and Porsche vibes

The Prophecy concept has become real. On Tuesday, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan was unveiled with a sleek design, fast-charging electrical architecture, and up to 320 hp. This is just the second act in Hyundai's Ioniq battery electric future. The prophecy: From concept to reality. While what underpins...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy