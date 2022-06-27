What you can save on during Florida's 'Freedom Week' tax holiday
Florida's Freedom Week is from July 1 to July 7. During that time, you can take advantage of tax breaks on outdoor recreation and entertainment. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the weeklong tax holiday last year....
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday marks the beginning of five sales tax holidays in Florida, making a wide variety of items tax-exempt. Parents and grandparents will find some relief with sales tax holidays for diapers and baby clothes. Homeowners looking to harden their homes will have two years to get tax-exempt impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors.
There’s a new social media trend that’s creating a big problem on Southwest Florida beaches. People are digging giant holes on the beach and leaving before they fill them in. While there’s nothing wrong with actually digging the hole, leaving it wide open is dangerous to humans and...
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just in time for the summer, starting July 1, you can save money on entertainment purchases, recreational sporting and outdoor items. The second annual Freedom Week runs from Friday, July 1 through Thursday, July 7. Recreational items such as fishing, camping, sporting, boating, and pool supplies are among the list of items you can take advantage of purchasing during the seven-day tax-free holiday.
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
Are you looking to dine at some of the best restaurants in Saint Augustine? We have you covered with our list of the best places to eat!. When visiting the nation’s oldest city there are tons to do from the Casitllo De San Marco Fort to visiting one of the best castles in Florida, Castle Ottis, to exploring one of the famous Saint Augustine Ghost Tours. You are sure to work up an appetite after sightseeing. If looking for a place to stay, we suggest staying in a historical inn while in this old city!
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Since the pandemic, home buyers from outside Florida have been swarming into the Sunshine State to start new lives. Which is good news for some. Why? Interest rate hikes. Just a month ago, house builder and neighborhood developer Chris Shee of St. Augustine told...
If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
Pet owners need to keep an eye out for Bufo Toads as they surge in numbers. Bufo Toads are not native to Florida, but they are moving into the area by the thousands and can pose a significant threat to pets. The toads release a toxin that when consumed by...
Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
Starting July 1, the Sunshine State will have new laws that could affect a host of different issues — from what Floridians learn in school to how loudly they can play music in their vehicles. HB 1557 - Parental Rights in Education AKA ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill...
ORLANDO, Fla. — By the end of the legislative session, Florida lawmakers sent a total of 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign into law and over half take effect this Friday, July 1. The focus is diverse, ranging from abortion to what's taught in classrooms to even...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill signed into law Monday by Gov. DeSantis now requires apartment complexes in Florida to give renters 24 hours notice before entering a unit for repairs or maintenance. The new law, designated as “Miya’s Law”, is meant to strengthen residential tenant safety measures....
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. How Much Would Drivers in Florida Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out. This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.
We joke here in Florida that there are only ten native Floridians left in the state. For some reason, many of them up and leave when they graduate. Why? Who knows? I personally love living in the land of summer and sunshine.
ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The best odds to become a millionaire were given to this Port Saint Lucie woman. LeeAnn Rivera, 39, won $1 million from the Florida Lottery "500X THE CASH" Scratch-off game. This game costs $50 to purchase and offers up to a top prize of $25 million.
Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
