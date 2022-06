Nike struck gold with the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. Not even the Swoosh could have imagined how the sneaker would hold up decades later with all of the different looks it would take on. Aside from the colorways and collaborations on the original high-top silhouette, additional variants of the model such as the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 1 Mid have all established themselves with the original’s DNA.

