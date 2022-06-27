Hair Experts Tell Us Why You Should Be Using A Clarifying Shampoo

Shutterstock

What hair products do you have in your shower right now? If you’re only using one type of regular old shampoo along with a conditioner, we’re here to tell you there’s one more bottle you should add to the mix to achieve the healthiest hair around: a good clarifying shampoo. This is an especially important tool to have on hand if you frequently use products like oils, gels, and sprays in your hair. And just in case you won’t take our word for it, we called in some expert advice to help spread the word about this haircare essential.

To learn exactly why a clarifying shampoo should be a staple in your shower routine, we spoke to celebrity colorist Chad Kenyon. He not only explained all the benefits of this product, but also shared some of his top tips for using it as effectively as possible to assure your healthiest hair yet.

Why Should You Use A Clarifying Shampoo?

No matter who you are, what kind of hair you have, how often you wash it, or how you style it, Kenyon says everyone can benefit from the power of a clarifying shampoo. "These types of shampoos deeply cleanse to get rid of excess buildup," he explains, noting that "all hair types obtain buildup over time, but a clarifying shampoo will leave your hair clean and purified." We definitely like the sound of that!

But what happens if you choose not to use a clarifying shampoo? While you may think your hair is just fine without it, Kenyon warns that over time, the products you use in your hair, along with other elements, can start to weigh it down—and a regular shampoo won't be able to clean that buildup as well as a clarifying one. "Ongoing use of styling products paired with hair’s natural oils and natural minerals from water can lead to buildup, which makes hair look heavy, weighed down and greasy," he points out. Luckily, a great clarifying shampoo will be able to get your scalp and hair cleaner than ever.

When searching for the best clarifying shampoo for your hair, there are a few things to keep in mind. "Choosing the right clarifying shampoo is essential for hair health," Kenyon emphasizes. "Make sure to use a clarifying shampoo that is free of drying ingredients like sulfates. Clarifying shampoos that are healthy for hair will not over dry any type of hair."

As for Kenyon's favorite, he recommends the OLAPLEX No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, adding that this product "removes more than just hard water minerals, buildup and oil, pulling a wider array of impurities out of the hair including heavy metals, chlorine and pollutants for brilliantly clean, soft, shiny hair with vibrant clarity that is non-stripping and non-drying." Yes, please!

How Often Should You Use A Clarifying Shampoo?

While the benefits of a clarifying shampoo are numerous, it should be noted that you shouldn't use this product too often, or else you risk stripping your hair of the natural oils it needs to stay happy and healthy. "Keep in mind you're stripping the hair and scalp with a steroid-like process when using a clarifying shampoo," Kenyon urges. "Do not over use it."

How often you should use this product will come down to your typical hair washing schedule. "If hair is being shampooed 3 or more times a week it’s recommended to use a clarifying shampoo once every two weeks," Kenyon notes. "But if the hair is being shampooed less than twice a week it’s recommended to use a clarifying shampoo once a week to remove the extra buildup and sebum." Noted!

Finally, you may want to consider adding some extra hydration to the mix with an extreme moisturizing hair masque after washing a clarifying shampoo. Kenyon suggests the OLAPLEX No. 8 Bond Intense Nourishing Hair Mask "which provides moisture without weighing hair down." Sounds perfect!

So, there you have it: using a clarifying shampoo is one of the best ways to combat product build-up and assure optimal hair health. While it's important to use this product sparingly, you'll be well on your way to having the most gorgeous, shining hair around when you choose the right shampoo and combine it with your favorite moisturizing products. We're going to go get ourselves a bottle right away!