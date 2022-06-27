Happening today: Judge set to hear arguments on Florida’s 15-week abortion law

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge is set to hear arguments over a possible hold on Florida’s 15-week abortion law.

The new restrictions are set to go into effect on Friday — one week after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The possible hold is part of a lawsuit over the new law.

The case could ultimately test whether a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution will protect abortion rights in the future.

Those who want to put the new Florida law on hold argue that the differences come down to fetal development and the fetus’ and the mother’s ability to survive the pregnancy.

Under current Florida law, the state allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

The new law, which goes into effect Friday, reduces that to 15 weeks.

Those against the change argue that the new law limits exceptions when abortions are needed to save pregnant women’s lives or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

They argue that it also doesn’t take into consideration pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

“I’m very concerned,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani. “The people of Florida say they support abortion and they support privacy as well.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis disagrees. “Florida will continue to defend its recently enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand by life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare,” he tweeted.

The state also argues that most abortions happen before 15 weeks.

