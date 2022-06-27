ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Pop, rock, blues and polka highlight Torrington summer concerts

By Staff reports
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — The Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the summer concert schedule. All concerts will be held at Coe Memorial Park, and will move inside the civic center if it rains. Everyone attending concerts should adhere to all current CDC and...

