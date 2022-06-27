ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA

 2 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for...

Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
Plan could make Bristol a top pickleball destination

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Construction on a premier pickleball facility could begin soon in Bristol. Matt Lavinder, owner of the Bristol SportsPlex, briefed the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a work session Tuesday on the proposed public-private partnership that would have the city build a pickleball park on SportsPlex land.
BRISTOL, TN
State Liners 'Hunt' down 6th win of season

Hunting for a skid-snapping win, the Bristol State Liners got a good pitching performance from Radford University’s Will Hunt and three of his pals. Hunt, Ray Berry (King University), Trey Valka (Houston Baptist) and Drew Rudsinski (Saint Leo) combined to pitch a five-hitter as Bristol snapped a six-game losing streak with a 10-3 Appalachian League triumph over the homestanding Elizabethton River Riders on Tuesday night.
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol, VA
Council approves steps to fix landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – Calling the vote an “important step,” the Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved the terms of a federal court order regarding steps to fix its landfill Tuesday. The council voted 5-0, with no discussion, to approve the five-page document signed two weeks ago by...
BRISTOL, VA
Abingdon Planning Commission says town does not want digital billboards

Abingdon’s Planning Commission informally dismissed any interest in allowing digital billboards within the town limits Monday. Representatives of Lamar Advertising recently delivered a presentation requesting to place a digital billboard in Abingdon. But members of the planning commission said they do not want such billboards – with messages changing as frequently as every eight seconds – to be allowed in town.
ABINGDON, VA
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU basketball adds four transfers

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver has announced the addition of four players from the transfer portal. They include Jalen Haynes from Virginia Tech and former Tennessee player Brock Jancek. The Buccaneers have also added Josh Taylor from Georgia and Justice Smith from Mansfield. The 6-foot-8...

