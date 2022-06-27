ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Schools look to fill open jobs with recruitment events

By Garrett Shiflet, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe labor shortage has hit education in Florida — from teachers to bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. But school districts in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties are working...

ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools to host hometown hiring event

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a hometown hiring event at three school locations on Tuesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the three-hour event, MCPS will be looking to hire teachers, support staff, team members for the Marion Afterschool Program, and team members for the transportation, custodial, and food service departments.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Alzheimer's Association hosts a disaster preparedness event

With hurricane season in full swing, the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida and local public safety agencies are educating caregivers of dementia patients about preparing for disaster. On Friday, the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Sumter County Emergency Management, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dr. Maria Vazquez named as new superintendent of Orange County Public Schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County School Board has selected a new superintendent. Dr. Maria Vazquez replaces Dr. Barbara Jenkins who has served in the role since 2012. Dr. Vazquez isn’t a new face. She is the deputy superintendent with over 30 years of experience with Orange County Public Schools. In her application, she highlighted her work to help develop the district’s strategic plan for student achievement, helped allocate budget money to recruit teachers and her personal commitment to supporting the diverse student population.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Heirs property loss high among black community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel discussed solutions to “heirs property lost” in the black community Monday night. Heirs’ property is when a parent dies and leaves their land to their kids but the parent did not leave a will. After it becomes a loss of land. That makes it impossible to get a title or a deed to the property.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis expands eligibility for Bright Futures scholarships

TAMPA - Florida high school students applying for the state's college and vocational school scholarship program will be able to substitute paid work experience for volunteering under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. Students who apply for the Bright Futures program starting in the next school year will be able to fulfill the volunteer requirement by working 100 hours. During a bill signing ceremony at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, DeSantis said the change will help low-income families whose teenagers need to work. The scholarships are awarded to students who attain high grade=point averages and test scores. They receive various amounts based on what level they achieve. In the 2020-21 school year, the state distributed about $650 million to about 120,000 students - an average of $5,400 each.
TAMPA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Ambulance changes clear their next step in rural Sumter areas

Sumter County Fire and EMS will be approved to operate ambulance transports in rural portions of the county outside of The Villages beginning Oct. 1, but it remains unlikely it will have any ambulances at that time. The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a Certificate of Public Convenience...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Motel evictions likely to continue along US 192 corridor in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More change is coming to the U.S. 192 corridor in Kissimmee where dozens of motels sit just around the corner from Disney World. Last week, WESH 2 News reported that the Magic Castle Inn and Suites were sold without notice and the tenants were abruptly kicked out. Some are occupied by tourists and others are occupied by long-term tenants who call Osceola County home.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood leaders place moratorium on new outpatient drug treatment clinics

No new outpatient drug treatment clinics will be allowed to open in Wildwood for nearly a year under a moratorium enacted Monday night by the City Commission. Under the resolution approved unanimously, the moratorium will extend until May 23, 2023. At least 10 substance abuse and addiction treatment centers currently are located in Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Elections offices getting ballots ready for August

With political candidates now locked into their respective races, campaigning and voting during the Aug. 23 primary election may seem like the next steps. However, there is more being done behind-the-scenes. Local election supervisors are diligently at work to design, proofread and produce ballots, as well as continue to reinforce that Florida’s election process is secure. “There’s a lot of moving parts in the election process that the voters don’t get to see,” said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor. “It’s just a lot of steps that take place to get that ballot finished and completed and prepared for their election.” Once qualifying for office closed June 17, the scramble was on. Each county has to produce an array of different ballots, because people will vote on different races depending on who resides in each race’s respective boundaries.
MARION COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Teacher's TikTok videos with students leads to termination

Belle Terre Elementary School teacher Abbey Cooke struggled with her emotions as she implored the Flagler County School Board to save her job. On the board's consent agenda on June 21 was a request for approval of personnel appointments, resignations, retirements, requests for leave, transfers and two termination/non-reappointments. Cooke, a popular teacher for the past 12 years, was a non-reappointment.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Levy County, FL, Reports Case of EEE

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County pushes no-build option for turnpike extension

Citrus County commissioners are solidly opposed to extending Florida’s Turnpike, even for a possible route that skirts the county altogether. Commissioners on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to the Florida Department of Transportation for the no-build option, saying all four proposed routes are damaging to the region’s rural nature.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe celebrates ribbon-cutting

After three years of construction and renovations, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe finally had its grand reopening. The Lady Lake Store celebrated Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with festivities continuing into the next day. Proceeds from the store benefit UF Health The Villages Hospital, and the newly renovated building has 7,500...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Hotel and apartments will be built near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Two projects along County Road 466 near Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza were given final approval Monday by the Wildwood City Commission. Bellweather Multifamily, a workforce housing development, will be built on 43 acres north of CR 466 along Bellweather Lane. WoodSpring Suites, an extended stay hotel, will be built on nearly three acres along County Road 106 near the Murphy gas station, less than 100 yards south of CR 466.
WILDWOOD, FL
wuft.org

Tiny retail park opens in Williston

Following the creation of a tiny house resort and the addition of a market, Homestead Tiny House Co. introduced its tiny retail park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9 at 11:30 a.m. and a grand opening on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., paving Williston’s path from a small hidden town to a national local destination.
WILLISTON, FL

