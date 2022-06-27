ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and Alachua city commissions will have a joint meeting. They will talk about the...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 1

Alachua City Commissioners unanimously support the county’s proposed tax initiative

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua City Commissioners are unanimously supporting the county’s proposed tax initiative. Right now, people in Alachua County pay a half cent tax for Wild Spaces Public Places projects, but county commissioners are hoping enough residents will get on board with adding another half cent that would go toward infrastructure and other projects.
