The Alachua County Commission will have a joint meeting to discuss the proposed new Wild Spaces Public Places tax

With political candidates now locked into their respective races, campaigning and voting during the Aug. 23 primary election may seem like the next steps. However, there is more being done behind-the-scenes. Local election supervisors are diligently at work to design, proofread and produce ballots, as well as continue to reinforce that Florida’s election process is secure. “There’s a lot of moving parts in the election process that the voters don’t get to see,” said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor. “It’s just a lot of steps that take place to get that ballot finished and completed and prepared for their election.” Once qualifying for office closed June 17, the scramble was on. Each county has to produce an array of different ballots, because people will vote on different races depending on who resides in each race’s respective boundaries.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO