DOYLESTOWN, PA — Fabby-Do Creativity Café has gained a global following through TikTok and other platforms to the benefit of its business and the surrounding area. The last two years have been difficult for many small businesses. Between closed doors and hesitant customers, most have had to modify business plans and experiment with new ways of marketing. Many businesses have turned to social media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to reach a broader audience than possible through traditional media.

