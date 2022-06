June 27, 2022, 6:02 PM · The Walt Disney World Resort is bailing out of plans for a high-speed rail system across Central Florida, according to a new report. The proposed Brightline expansion from the Orlando International Airport to the Tampa area was supposed to stop at a station in Disney Springs. Brightline's own website detailing the expansion plan even includes the Disney Springs stop. (Well, it did, as of the publication of this post.) But now that plans are in the works for a station near International Drive, Disney is pulling out, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

