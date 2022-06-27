ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-human rights lawyer Phil Shiner denies fraud charges over Iraq War claims

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uASyf_0gN7WFtf00

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner has denied fraud charges linked to claims made against Iraq War veterans.

The 65-year-old boss of now-defunct Public Interest Lawyers (PIL) was struck off by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) in 2017 for pursuing false torture and murder allegations against British troops.

Shiner on Monday appeared in front of Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and pleaded not guilty to three counts of fraud which were brought following a five-year National Crime Agency investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gihBt_0gN7WFtf00
Phil Shiner pleaded not guilty to three charges of fraud linked to claims made against Iraq War veterans (PA/ John Stillwell) (PA Archive)

Wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and tie, he appeared on a screen in court and spoke to give his name, age, and address and said “not guilty, sir” as the charges were put to him.

He was released on bail to appear at Southwark Crown Court on July 27.

Shiner, of Birmingham, is alleged to have committed fraud by false representation in April 2015 in response to a question from the SRA, which he “knew was untrue and misleading”, so he could continue to practise as a solicitor, according to court papers.

He is also said to have “been engaged in the cold calling of clients in Iraq in relation to alleged killings of Iraqi civilians by British Army personnel at the battle of ‘Danny Boy’.”

The 2004 battle gave rise to claims against British soldiers after an order to remove the bodies of the Iraqi dead from the battlefield and take them back to a nearby camp along with nine prisoners of war.

The detainees, who were insurgents with the Shia militia Mahdi Army, would go on to claim they had been mistreated and heard the torture and murder of their compatriots.

Among the dead was 19-year-old Hamid Al-Sweady, who lent his name to a public inquiry after his uncle Khuder Al-Sweady claimed he was murdered at the British camp.

Shiner is facing two charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information relating to Khuder Al-Sweady’s legal aid claim over an application for a judicial review of the Ministry of Defence decision not to hold an independent inquiry into his nephew’s death.

Between September 18 and 20 2007, Shiner allegedly failed to disclose that he “had been engaging in cold calling and the payment of referral fees”.

And in a letter challenging the decision to refuse funding of the legal aid application, between October 11 and 13 2007, he is said to have enclosed a statement that “had been obtained through cold calling”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner 'did not reveal he had been cold-calling Iraqis as he pursued British soldiers with false murder and torture claims'

Former human rights lawyer Philip Shiner has appeared in court to deny fraud charges relating to claims made against Iraq War veterans. Shiner faces three allegations of dishonesty dating back to 2007 following a five-year investigation by the National Crime Agency. The 65-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Shiner
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
POLITICS
BBC

Daniel Picazo: Mexican politician lynched after WhatsApp rumours

A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Fraud#Human Rights Lawyer#Public Interest Lawyers#National Crime Agency#Southwark Crown Court#Sra#Iraqi#British Army
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
The Independent

Troubles amnesty plan ‘will protect IRA terrorists who murdered hundreds of soldiers’

Government plans to protect a small number of veterans from prosecution will effectively hand an amnesty to IRA terrorists who murdered of hundreds of armed forces personnel, opponents say. They will drive the point home by sending a letter to every MP in Britain, including Boris Johnson, detailing how many people from their own constituency were killed by republican terrorists during the Troubles.The list includes the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings and Tim Parry and Jonathan Ball, the two children killed in Warrington in 1993. New analysis by the House of Common Library suggests those affected...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy