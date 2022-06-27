ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

By Donny Meacham
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

Surveillance video shows 4-year-old, non-verbal Xavier Rigney getting inside the locked gated pool at his apartment complex and into the water. Neighbor 12-year-old Maddox Westerhaus witnessed the incident and went to get his father, Tom, who jumped the fence, rescued the young boy from the water and started CPR to save his life.May 30, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police investigate cause - OLD

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before.Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she had been in a casual relationship (but not quite dating) for about five weeks, pulled into a South Los Angeles shopping center on March 31, 2019, she was surprised and gleeful to spot Hussle, whose music she loved.“I said, ‘Ooh, there goes Nipsey, he fine,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy