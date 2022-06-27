ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Best Of Hawaii: Pet Hospitals of Hawaii

By Nikki Holbrook
KITV.com
 2 days ago

Animals are an important part of the family, and Pet Hospitals of Hawaii ensures the best care to keep your pets happy and healthy. They were voted by you as one of the Best of Hawaii. President, Dr. Darin Hisanaga, shared they are grateful to be voted first place,...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

Oahu Hunters Oppose Contraception for Pigs

HONOLULU-- Pig hunters packed the Department of Land and Natural resources board room Tuesday to speak out against the use of birth control measures on wild animals. Hunters came from far and wide to tell the DLNR why they're against the use of a feed called 'Hog Stop' as contraception. Long term effects top the concerns.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Best Of Hawaii: Foodland

Foodland is Hawaii's largest locally owned and operated grocery retailer, known for their local ingredients and wide selection of poke. And they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!. Chief Food Officer, Keoni Chang, shared his gratitude, “Thanks so much! We're really excited about that. It's...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Best Of Hawaii: S. Tokunga Store

S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, Hawaii has been providing a full range of fishing supplies for decades --and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!. Owner, Michael Tokunaga stated, “What an honor and yet, you know, I'm still humbled by it. Being from the Big Island...on the Hilo side...so happy that we got the first place.”
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii amateur radio operators to participate in emergency communications drill

In a severe disaster like a hurricane, internet, email, and phone communications could be disrupted leaving Hawaii residents stranded for hours, days or even weeks. If that were to happen, emergency responders would still be able to communicate with ham radios. In July, amateur radio operators in Hawaii will be participating in a training exercise with Hawaii emergency responders to test that exact scenario.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii named least affordable state | cost of living compared

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A National study conducted by the Lensa Careers Board indicates Hawaii is the least affordable state in the country. The study focused on grocery costs, housing prices, and the cost of utilities and transportation in each state to analyze what the difference is between a person’s average wage and the cost of living.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

4th of July events happening around Hawaii

Ring in your fourth of July holiday with fireworks, food, live entertainment, and games for keiki. See all the events happening around Hawaii below:. Celebrate Independence Day with five days of incredible live entertainment during Ala Moana Center's 4th of July Concert Series. Enjoy a variety of performances from award...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Aging Well: Alzheimer's Association excited about the return of in-person events and workshops

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After more than two years of virtual events, the Alzheimer's Association is excited to welcome people back in person. "We know so many people have been isolated and if there is someone who really does not thrive in that type of environment it can really play some serious damage on their mental cognitive abilities moving forward," said Justin George. "Being out and about and being able to fellowship with other people, is part of healthy living."
MILILANI, HI
KITV.com

Best Of Hawaii: Community Cornerstone Chiropractic

Cornerstone Community Chiropractic helps people feel their best --and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!. Founder, Dr. Aki Oshita, shared the vision of their office, “The world is filled with hope, confidence, and potential.” He explained, “the reason why I specifically put this vision...is when we see the news...when we do a regular life, we feel like you know, as we age, we are supposed to have pains, aches, so many issue.” However, he believes it should be the opposite because, “when you take care of your health as best as possible --holistically--you have so much hope, confidence, and potential in yourself --and in your health.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui firefighters douse small brush fire burning near Wailuku

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Firefighters on Maui have successfully doused a brush fire that flared up in the Wailuku area on Tuesday. Maui Fire (MFD) crews responded to reports of the fire on Piihana Road just before 1 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived on scene they said the fire...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

State urges Navy to reuse 5 million gallons of water dumped daily into Halawa stream

Even as warnings of water shortages persist on Oahu, the U.S. Navy still hasn't found a way to reuse the almost five million gallons a day it's pumping into the Halawa stream. The Navy started emptying fuel-tainted water from its Red Hill shaft earlier this year and health officials say while not ideal, it is the best way to filter out the contamination.
HALAWA, HI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KITV.com

The Search for Snoopy in Hawaii!

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Peanuts are taking over Honolulu and joining GMH are Snoopy and Charlie Brown!. The dynamic duo made a pit stop on their latest adventure and they’re joined by Lucy – not to be confused with Linus’s sister – Lucy Treadway, to preview a new immersive experience; “The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kaiser Permanente Awards Grant for Full-Time Nurse with U.S. Vets

Kaiser Permanente is helping to address the needs of the homeless population in Hawaii, and recently awarded a grant to their West Oahu community partner, U.S. Vets. The grant enables U.S. Vets to provide a full-time, on-site nurse at both their Barber's Point and Waianae shelters. Executive Director of U.S....
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Decommissioning of Hokukea Observatory on Maunea Kea moves forward

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A University of Hawaii telescope atop Mauna Kea is one step closer to being decommissioned. The proposed plan to deactivate Hōkūkeʻa Observatory was found to have no significant adverse environmental impacts. The final environmental assessment reviewed the removal of two buildings and...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Controversial bail reform bill among 30 bills Gov. Ige says he plans to veto

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gov. David Ige plans to veto 30 of the 343 bills passed by the Hawaii State Legislature during the 2022 session. Ige announced his veto plans at a press conference Monday afternoon. Among those bills is HB 1567, the controversial bail reform bill that would allow non-violent offenders to be released on their own recognizance without posting monetary bail.
HAWAII STATE

Community Policy