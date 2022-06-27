ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite Heat Wave, Federal Court Denies Appeal by Homeless Union to Require City and County of Sacramento to Protect Unhoused – Union Buoyed As Judge Does Set Early July Hearing

By Vanguard Administrator
davisvanguard.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA – Despite daily 100 degree temperatures for most of the past week, a U.S. District Court here has denied a petition for an ex parte temporary order by the Sacramento Homeless Union that sought to require the city and county of Sacramento to “protect” the unhoused from the...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 9

Steve of Lincoln2
1d ago

If you don’t like your living conditions, then change your life style. Let’s start with a job, then you can move into a hotel room. You have to take care of yourselves, stop relying on the government.

Reply
5
Mark Bettencourt
1d ago

they had to have a union to make sure they're not being overworked!! what a joke

Reply
6
 

