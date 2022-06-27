Man shot dead on Orlando Street identified by Greensboro police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a man's death after receiving a call about a person down on Orlando Street in Greensboro.
According to Greensboro police, they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, who had been shot one time.
Locklear's death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.
