Man shot dead on Orlando Street identified by Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a man’s death after receiving a call about a person down on Orlando Street in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro police, they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, who had been shot one time.

Locklear’s death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

