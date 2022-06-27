ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Man shot dead on Orlando Street identified by Greensboro police

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ou32o_0gN7T4NY00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a man’s death after receiving a call about a person down on Orlando Street in Greensboro.

Man charged after allegedly targeting Hispanic people in Winston-Salem rental scams, police believe he could have more victims

According to Greensboro police, they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, who had been shot one time.

Locklear’s death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
WXII 12

Burlington: 19-year-old shot, suspect remains wanted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old is recovering after a shooting in Burlington. According to police, it happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Center Avenue, near Tucker Street Apartments. Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported by emergency services to an area...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police searching for 2 robbery suspects

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two suspects are wanted by Winston-Salem police after a robbery Wednesday morning. It happened around 12:25 a.m. at the Main Street Business Center, on the 3500 block of South Main Street, near West Clemmonsville Road. Police say the suspects entered the business, armed with guns, and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hispanic People#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
alamancenews.com

OVERNIGHT: Another Burlington teen found shot

Burlington police report that another teenager has been shot. Police responded to a call Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. to the 600 block of Center Avenue. A 19-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by Emergency Services to an area hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injury.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Car found shot at in Durham community

Durham, N.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car in Durham on Tuesday morning. The shooting occurred at the McDougald Terrace community on Ridgeway Avenue. Around 1 a.m., a car parked along the road was shot multiple times. A window was shattered and a there...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Body found in "wooded area" in Climax, deputies say

CLIMAX, N.C. — The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in Climax, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said they found him in a "densely wooded area" near the 7300 block of Company Mill Road. Deputies also said a man went missing in the same...
CLIMAX, NC
WXII 12

1 sent to hospital after East Clemmonsville Road crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 5:40 a.m. Police did not elaborate on how the crash happened; however, the vehicle involved had significant damage to its top. East Clemmonsville Road, between Tech Avenue and Cornell...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Wife accused of shooting, killing Seagrove firefighter

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a Seagrove firefighter, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers came to a residence on Ridge Road on Saturday after getting a report about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as local firefighter […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Teenager in Burlington dies Mon. night from gunshot

Police in Burlington are trying to determine what happened along Graham Street on Monday to leave a teenager with a gunshot wound that ultimately proved to be fatal. This firearm-related tragedy reportedly occurred along the 1000 block of Graham Street in Burlington at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night. According to...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Walgreens robbery, suspect at large, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens. On Monday afternoon, Greensboro police responded to a Walgreens on West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery. Police said that a man entered the business and took an unknown amount of cash. A weapon...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy