ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alibaba Said To Get China License To Test Its Self-Driving Trucks On Road

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuhSW_0gN7Sd1p00

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings BABA said it had been granted a license to test its L4 self-driving trucks.

What Happened: Following the widespread use of its low-speed self-driving logistics vehicles, Alibaba said the Deqing county in Huzhou city of Zhejiang province had granted it a license to test its self-driving trucks, CnEVPost reported.

The company said the Deqing county is the first in China to issue a license allowing companies to conduct public road tests of L4 self-driving trucks without safety officers. Alibaba received one of the first two licenses issued.

Alibaba's DAMO-Academy-developed Damanlv — a crewless truck — will conduct road tests in designated areas in Deqing, including some highway sections, CnEVPost reported.

According to Chen Junbo, technical head of DAMO Academy's autonomous driving lab, the move will further accelerate the development of Alibaba's L4 unmanned truck and help push autonomous driving to public roads and highway trunk lines.

Alibaba has been exploring the R&D and application of autonomous driving technologies in the logistics field for a long time.

Price Action: The Hong Kong-listed stock of Alibaba soared nearly 5%, while the overall Hang Seng Index gained 2.22% during the trading session on Monday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba shares gained 2.18% during the U.S. pre-market session on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Volkswagen Is Coming for Tesla's Throne

The fight for the future begins on Monday. Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG ADR Report is launching a new weapon in its war with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report for world electric vehicle domination. The German automaker is slated to digitally debut the pre-production concept of its...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Trucks#Driving#Vehicles#Chinese#L4#Damo Academy#Hang Seng Index
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report completely dominates the electric vehicle market. The figures are there to show that in the United States, Elon Musk's company is unrivaled. Its market cap of $763.66 billion at the time of writing is pretty much uncharted waters for automakers. GM (GM) -...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cannabis Helps With Cancer But Recreational Use Is Not Benign: Pot Users 22% More Likely To End Up In ER Or Hospital, Says One Study

Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

China's Baidu races Waymo, GM to develop self-driving cars

With no one at the wheel, a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc. is rolling down a Beijing street when its sensors spot the corner of a delivery cart jutting into its lane. The taxi stops a half-car-length away. “So sorry,” a recorded voice tells passengers. The steering wheel turns on its own as the taxi makes its way around the cart. A Baidu technician watches from the front passenger seat.Baidu is China’s highest-profile competitor in a multibillion-dollar race with rival autonomous vehicle developers including Alphabet Inc.‘s Waymo and General Motors Co.‘s Cruise to turn their futuristic...
CHINA
CarBuzz.com

Not Even An AK-47 Can Stop This Armored Toyota Land Cruiser

When Toyota announced the Land Cruiser 300 wouldn't make it to the US, we were deeply saddened by the news. Like the Lexus LX, the Japanese brute is considered by many to be the ultimate off-roader. It dismisses treacherous challenges with ease and is equally at home in the desert and the country club car park. Short of gunfire, the Land Cruiser is unstoppable.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New Self-Drive Features Will Be A Lot Cheaper

The hits just keep on coming for Tesla's semi-autonomous driving software. The Full Self Driving (FSD) is a super pricey but controversial technology found on Tesla models. While the carmaker claims the tech might be lightyears ahead of competitors, there still have been several reported issues with FSD. And while a radar patent by Tesla might hint at future news, there is confirmation that Enhanced Autopilot is coming to US cars with some FSD features but at half the price.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy