JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Kids Safety Day will be held Thursday, June 30th in the Jamestown Civic Center. Event coordinator Rachel Jennings said there have been a few changes due to the roofing project going on at the Civic Center. She said we will be doing the “indoor” plan (see attached for final map) and the Bike Rodeo will be indoors like events in the past. The car seat checks will now be held at the main (west) entrance. The i3G Media Radio Rover will also be located at the main entrance. Warren Abrahamson will be going around and asking vendors to come out to do a short interview on the radio about the education being provided by their agency.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO