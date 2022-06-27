ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ExxonMobil CEO blames Europe’s energy crisis on ‘underinvestment’ in the oil and gas industry

By Eamon Barrett
 2 days ago
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods warns of 'high price' if the world transitions from fossil fuels too quickly. KARIM JAAFAR—AFP/Getty Images

The CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest oil producer in the U.S., says society needs to strike a careful balance in the transition to a net-zero carbon economy—a balance between reducing carbon emissions to prevent the worst consequences of climate change and ensuring consumers still have access to energy.

“You have to look at what happens when people don’t have the energy they need to support their current standards of living,” Darren Woods said in an interview with CNBC on Sunday, adding that "society will pay a high price" if governments and industry abandon fossil fuels too soon.

“You see that happening in Europe today,” Woods said.

European energy costs have soared over the past year, with gas prices quadrupling in 2021 over the year before. In the U.K., consumers are suffering a “cost of living crisis” as inflation—pumped primarily by higher energy costs—has hit record highs of 9% in May, and gas prices soared 53% over the same month year.

Woods suggests the European energy crisis is due to “underinvestment in the [oil and gas] industry” and warns other countries could witness similar scenes if economies transition too quickly from hydrocarbon fuels.

However, proponents of a speedy transition away from fossil fuels argue that the European energy crisis was caused by an underinvestment in renewables, rather than divestment from fossil fuels.

The economic bloc still doesn’t have enough capacity in alternative energy sources to wean itself off of fossil fuels, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February delivered a major blow to oil and gas supply, increasing global prices sharply as the U.S. and European leaders pledged to suspend purchases of Russian oil. Russia’s invasion has actually incentivized EU leaders to speed up the transition away from oil and gas, in order to improve energy security.

In his interview with CNBC, Woods also reiterated Exxon’s position that a government-mandated price on carbon is critical for achieving a transition to a low-carbon future. A price on carbon, Woods says, will “incentivize every part of the economy to find ways to reduce CO2” and make currently costly propositions such as carbon capture technology (which Exxon is investing in) profitable.

Exxon has lobbied for a price on carbon, otherwise known as a carbon tax, since at least 2018, pledging $1 million to support a Republican-led lobbying effort for carbon taxes over two years. But Exxon has spent more money lobbying against other environmental initiatives that analysts say would be a greater detriment to the petroleum giant's bottom line than a nominal carbon fee, such as nationwide bans on gas-powered cars.

Fortune

‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Germany is one step closer to having to ration its gas usage as supply from Russia starts to dry up, and the country’s top economic affairs official is warning that it could lead to an even larger economic spillover effect.
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
natureworldnews.com

More than Enough: Experts Claims that Modern Wind Turbines Provide Enough Energy Despite Global Decline in Win Resource

Modern wind turbines can more than compensate for the worldwide wind resource loss. Wind energy makes a substantial contribution to the energy sector's low-CO2 revolution. Wind turbine efficiency, on the other hand, is determined by available wind resources as well as the mechanical qualities of the turbines. Wind Energy. Wind...
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
modernfarmer.com

Tomatoes Are the Latest Victim of Climate Change

The future does not look so bright for processing tomato crops. These thick-skinned versions of the red fruit, called processing tomatoes, are easily transported and are used for the production of ketchup, juice, sauce, puree and other packaged tomato products. California, Italy and China are responsible for around 65 percent of global tomato production.
