Vampire Survivors guide: Weapon evolutions chart

In Vampire Survivors, you can collect a variety of weapons and upgrades to help fight the armies of the damned and survive those titular vampires. But to really reach the heights of power, you’ll need to evolve your weapons by combining them with an item (in most cases, at...
The rocket launcher comes in a 40" box and pre-orders go live next week. The Destiny rocket launcher Gjallarhorn is one of the most-beloved guns in a game that, let's face it, is all about collecting guns (OK, OK, and shooting things with them). Ludicrously sized and ludicrously over-powered (to varying extents, depending on which period of the game we're talking), if there is such a thing as an iconic Destiny weapon then this is it.
Developer Poncle has shared the details of Vampire Survivors‘ next update, and it includes a new relic mechanic. Update 0.8.0 is set to arrive on July 7 and will introduce a new version of the roguelike game’s fifth stage and the final relic that was planned for the original roadmap (via, PCGamesN).
Hoyoverse just wrapped up the Genshin Impact patch 2.8 preview livestream, showing off all sorts of details about the upcoming patch. Most importantly, we got several codes that award Primogems and other rewards shown during the stream. Our Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream code list provides you with the three stream codes for rewards and explains how to redeem them.
IF you can spot the mouse in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds you may be able to call yourself a record holder. The mindboggling puzzle, designed by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, shows the creature hiding among a field of mushrooms. The mushrooms are in all different shapes...
In what is certainly a wild turn of events, a Destiny 2 YouTuber is now being sued by Bungie for millions of dollars after allegedly significantly manipulating the YouTube copyright system. YouTube's copyright system has been heavily criticized over the years for a number of reasons, largely due to how easy it is for a company or person to take down a channel's content or put a strike on a channel, sometimes without warrant. It has led to many public battles with top creators and major corporations, but the latest incident is something entirely different. Earlier this year, YouTubers and even Bungie itself had dozens of videos hit with copyright notices... from someone claiming to be Bungie. Of course, Bungie isn't going to copyright strike its own videos, so this prompted an investigation from the game developer and now, there are some potential answers for this questionable behavior.
Tencent Games has announced Code: To Jin Yong, an upcoming open-world martial arts game set in ancient China - and the gameplay we've seen so far really shows what Unreal Engine 5 is capable of. Code: To Jin Yong is being developed Lightspeed Studios (PUBG Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile)...
Click here to read the full article. Should the apocalypse strike and any of us happen to survive it, you can’t accuse the movies of leaving us unprepared. Dystopian futures are a dime a dozen in science-fiction cinema these days, with a generally shared aesthetic that leads us to expect, for better or (probably) worse, a lot of damp, ashy slurry and unflattering sackcloth. In some ways “Vesper,” with its drenched khaki palette and all-encompassing air of ruin, conforms to this forecast. In others, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s solemn, elegant fantasy surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Prime Day is just around the corner, but some of the best Prime Day deals have already begun. And one we’re crushing on right now is this $150 off deal on the Happybuy Inflatable Floating Dock.
Giant inflatable cabanas and floating docks are really popular this summer, and you may have seen some of these vessels on social media. The Happybuy Inflatable Floating Dock is a must-have for all lake-goers, boat-owners and general fun-loving folks...
Universal Games has recently released Jurassic World Primal Ops, a new free-to-play mobile game that expands the universe of the Jurassic World franchise. Developed by Behaviour Interactive, the new game comes on the heels of Jurassic World Dominion, the final chapter of the new film trilogy directed by Colin Trevorrow.
Humans were not the only ones celebrating Pride in the capital on Saturday as dressed-up pups also took to the streets.Dogs sporting rainbow wings, pride bandanas and following the march at the wheel of a hot pink mini car were photographed and posted on social media.They joined thousands for the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade and for what was also the first Pride in London since the pandemic.Attendees said seeing the dogs donned in colour added “that extra level of joy” to the day.“Seeing pups march as well with their owners added that extra level of joy...
Nintendo and Sega brought four new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of the infamous Zero Wing, a side-scrolling shoot-’em-up with a notorious English-language translation. Joining Taoplan’s heavily memed Zero Wing are:. Mega Man: The...
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have revealed the first trailer and release date for Trials of the Dragon King, the first of several expansions set to release for the Final Fantasy spinoff title. Trials of the Dragon King is set to release on July 20th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and it brings with it a whole mess of new content.
Blizzard announced this week plans to change the Auction House in World of Warcraft as well as plans to add a new chat feature to help filter out some of the noise players sometimes experience in-game. The Auction House update makes it so that some items won't be realm-specific when they're listed within the player-to-player marketplace while the chat feature gives players a way to hopefully excuse themselves from people advertising different services. Both of these changes will enter testing first on the PTR before they go live for all players.
It's kind of nuts to think that a game that started off as a virtual Lego simulator ended up morphing into one of the most beloved games on the planet: Minecraft. A reported 141 million people enjoy the title and that's because there really is something for everyone. Like building cool digital worlds? It's got you covered. Want to breed and tame axolotls? Yep, you can do that too. Craft balloons and other various and sundry items? Sure thing.
Cult classic XIII received an HD remake in 2020 from developer PlayMagic. The project attempted to update the game for modern platforms, but it fell more than a little short. Which is why, just two years later, publisher Microids has announced that it has handed the game over to a new studio to give XIII Remake a remake of its own.
The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in Watcher’s Grave.
Comments / 0