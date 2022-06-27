Full Recording of the Lenawee County NAACP Candidates Forum

Adrian, MI – Current Adrian City Commissioner Gordon Gauss has announced that he has filed as an independent candidate for Lenawee County Commissioner for District 5. The district includes the eastern half of the City of Adrian. Gauss said in a news release: “I want to be a much needed fresh voice and advocate for an area of the County that has been largely ignored. The citizens of this community are looking for and deserve an actively engaged Commissioner who will listen, understand and be responsive to their needs.”

2 DAYS AGO