Full Recording of the Lenawee County NAACP Candidates Forum

Adrian, MI – With the reversal of Roe v. Wade last week, the topic of abortion will now go to the states to decide…and a few local candidates for State House were asked about reproductive rights at a recent forum. The Lenawee County Chapter of the NAACP held...
Adrian, MI – Current Adrian City Commissioner Gordon Gauss has announced that he has filed as an independent candidate for Lenawee County Commissioner for District 5. The district includes the eastern half of the City of Adrian. Gauss said in a news release: “I want to be a much needed fresh voice and advocate for an area of the County that has been largely ignored. The citizens of this community are looking for and deserve an actively engaged Commissioner who will listen, understand and be responsive to their needs.”
THRESHING… Farmers work to put straw into the threshing machine which works to separate the edible grains from the straw. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 77th Annual Reunion of the National Threshers Association took place at the Fulton County Fairgrounds this... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
REGULAR BUSINESS ... WC Commissioners Brian Davis, Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel sign paperwork as it is read by assistant clerk Jillion Drinnon, overseen by Clerk Anne Retcher. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) An extremely short meeting was held on Monday, June 2... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
Voters in the new 26th House District have several options this election season. Four Democrats seek the party's nomination for the November general election. They include:. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. The winner of the...
Adrian, MI – Will the City of Adrian be paying for the proposed M-52 Kiwanis Trail Pedestrian Tunnel…and when would the project be completed?. These are questions WLEN News asked Administrator Greg Elliott after the Commission was briefed on the project’s status. Elliott said that, if their...
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a change order to the Michigan/Washington/Perkins Reconstruction Project on Monday night which will allow crews to repair East Perkins from Sprague Street to where it dead ends to the east. The City Council passed a resolution in March which approved...
Jackson, Michigan – Tripp’s Auto Shop and Collision Center is proud to present the 2022 Jackson Hot Air Jubilee. The event will be held July 22-23 at Ella Sharp Park. The 37th Hot Air Jubilee is scheduled from 4:00pm to 10:00 pm both Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 hosted by Ella Sharp Museum, 3225 Fourth St., Jackson, MI 49203.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – On a 6-3 vote, the Coldwater City Council gave Fire Chief Dave Schmaltz permission on Monday night to enter into a contract with Spencer Manufacturing of South Haven to build and deliver a new fire engine to the Coldwater Fire Department. The Fire Department received...
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Fireworks in Sylvania were postponed Tuesday from Sunday, July 3 to Friday, July 8. A city source confirmed to WTOL 11 that there is an issue with a contractor. According to a city news release, Sylvania and Sylvania Township officials were notified Tuesday by Zambelli Fireworks...
Speaking Tuesday to Baptist pastors inside a Detroit church, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said sexism and bigotry are on the rise in the state and country, lamenting what she described as threats to democracy, educational equality and abortion rights. "There is no question that misogyny and racism and anti-Semitism ... is...
A Republican member of Michigan's elections panel who made national headlines in 2020 when he abstained from the vote to certify the results of that year's presidential election resigned from his elections post last week. Norm Shinkle told the Free Press that he sent his resignation letter to Gov. Gretchen...
Wauseon and Swanton both have fireworks displays scheduled for this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. Wauseon will start the weekend off Friday with a Red, White and Boom celebration at Biddle Park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and fireworks are slated to begin at 10 p.m. Bounce...
FOX 2 - Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his new wife, Leticia, announced the birth of a baby boy named Kyng, and they started to donation drive to help them build a new, pricey home in Florida. But what about all that restitution money he still owes Detroit from his corruption conviction?
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in Jackson will have to find a new route Tuesday. South Wisner Road, between Morrell Street and Carlton Boulevard, will be closed so crews can repair a blocked sewer. The area is already seeing more traffic than normal because it’s the detour for the construction...
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department issued updated COVID-19 numbers on Monday. There were 50 new confirmed cases of the virus from the last seven days…with 71 total active confirmed cases. Since the start of the LCHD tracking COVID-19 numbers, there have been a total of...
Blissfield, MI – The American Farm Museum and Education Center, in Blissfield, will host BBQ At The Barn on August 6th. Tickets purchased for the event will include dinner prepared onsite by 3 Dudes and Dinner and desserts by Emmy’s Kitchen. Proceeds from this event will help them...
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported two new strangles cases in the state. A 10-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse gelding in Livingston County presented with a fever and nasal discharge on June 12. He was unvaccinated and is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine. A 10-year-old Standardbred mare...
Jun. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Last week in a public relations release titled “Fix the Damn Roads,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced road repair projects that are expected to soon begin in six Michigan counties, including Wayne, Iosco, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Tuscola and Washtenaw,. The sole Wayne County project on...
