How does Greenwich test a 200-seat restaurant before it’s opened? Officials want a six-month restricted trial.

Foy and Louisa Brown had a plan to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life in the city and wanted to make a few bucks in the process. They originally had a plan to build a small cottage to rent out to guests that would be a picturesque backdrop in a beautiful serene setting in the bay of North Haven. It all started with a foundation that was built on land out of pontoons, Styrofoam, and rubber liner. Once Foy had an adequate floating dock, he sent it to the bay and started building the perfect summer home I could imagine. Yes, over the course of a solid decade they built a floating cottage that sits in the middle of the bay lined with giant pillars of pine trees. The house is constantly surrounded with friendly neighbors like eagles, herons, and nesting osprey. It was no easy task to build such an incredible floating cottage but it turned out so perfect that the couple decided to toss their plans to rent out the cottage and decided to make it their second seasonal home. Take a look at this incredible “lake house”.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO