Greenwich, CT

How does Greenwich test a 200-seat restaurant before it’s opened? Officials want a six-month restricted trial.

By Robert Marchant
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — The Planning & Zoning Commission says it wants a planned restaurant off Greenwich Avenue to start slow — opening the operation as more of an appetizer than a main course. A proposal by the MH Cohen Realty would convert the structure at 8-10 Lewis St.,...

www.greenwichtime.com

